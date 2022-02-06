Chris Young, Restless Road Honor Keith Whitley With Mashup of Hits

On Tuesday (February 1), Country music artist Chris Young joined Restless Road to honor Keith Whitley. They performed a mashup of Whitley’s hit songs on the TikTok platform, which received more than 143K views.

Restless Road originally formed as a group of three talented musicians, such as Zach Beeken, Colton Pack, and Garrett Nichols.

In the video, the I’m Comin’ Over singer and Restless Road are standing in front of a black backdrop with one microphone in front of them. At first, Young starts it off with his unbelievable harmonies to Whitley’s I’m Over You song. Soon after, the new country group takes over with a smashing performance of Whitley’s When You Say Nothing At All hit.

In the caption of Restless Roads’s TikTok video, they wrote, “Send this to someone who loves Keith Whitley.” And you can jam out to these throwback songs with the four singers below.

Chris Young and Restless Road’s Powerful Mashup Had Fans on the Edge of Their Seats

As the country trio breaks out into their performance, Chris Young is seen cheering them on. Furthermore, you can catch Young smiling, dancing, and pointing at them to let fans know that they’re the real deal.

Then, Zach Beeken gradually started performing I’m No Stranger to the Rain before Young started the Don’t Close Your Eyes. Following the video, the country superstar comments a thank you message on their post.

“Always been a Keith Whitley fan! Thanks for asking me to do this,” Young said. Minutes later, Restless Road replied with “You crushed it dude.” And he definitely did.

Throughout the comments, fans are flooding in with words of encouragement and awe. For example, one user said, “Truly beautiful..gave me chills.. miss hearing Keith’s songs.” Then, the group responded to them with a thank you and that Keith’s music has inspired all of them.

“I love that @chrisyoungmusic joined y’all on this one. It made it even more great with y’alls harmonies!” another TikTok user shared.

Keith Whitley Remains as an Inspiration to Many Other Artists

Keith Whitley was a country legend with his many honky-tonk songs. Unfortunately, he passed away from an alcohol overdose at just 33-years-old. Whitley’s legacy is still alive and well today. He is an inspiration to not only the country music genre but also bluegrass.

Whitley’s “I’m No Strange to the Rain’ won an ACM award for Single of the Year after it released. But unfortunately, Whitley never got to see his music’s greatest success. He passed away in 1990. I Wonder Do You Think of Me tune received Gold and his 11-track collection called Greatest Hits went platinum three years later.

You could watch this trio perform cover songs all day and all night.