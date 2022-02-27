Clay Walker Says His Wife Put ‘Tracker’ on His Phone for Tour With Tracy Lawrence

Long term friends Clay Walker and Tracy Lawrence have multiple things in common, one being that they’re both country legends. The pair also totally admit to bringing out the party animals in each other.

When the pair went on tour together once again last year, they didn’t waste any time getting into trouble. In a recent interview with Taste of Country, Walker reveals what life on the road is like for the two. He also opened up about how his hijinx led to his wife, Jessica Craig, putting a tracker in his phone to keep up with him.

“After the first show last year, I think we sat and sang every song we knew and drank for several hours,” Lawrence said with a laugh. “It was not good. You’re supposed to save that for the last night. Neither one of us could sing for three days. We have to do better this time.”

It sounds like the two learned their lesson for being on their best behavior. The two are set for a co-headlining tour in March, and Walker says he aims to take it easy.

“My wife will call early the next morning, and she will be able to hear it in my voice,” he continued. “She ended up putting a tracker on my phone!”

Clay Walker and Tracy Lawrence Party Hard

Walker shared that he and Lawrence have found themselves sharing a stage throughout their careers. As a result, the two have developed an inseparable friendship. Not only do the two share a love for country music, “But we also have a love for each other,” Walker says.

“You can see it when we are around each other,” he added. “I don’t drink shots until I get around him. This time, I’m going to try to stick to just beer and wine. But I got to tell you, when I get around him, all rules go out the window.”

Being close buddies with Lawrence is certainly a full circle experience for the country star. Legend has it, the first country CD that Walker ever picked up was a Tracy Lawrence record.

The Respect Between the Two Country Stars Is Clear

“I bought it with my own money,” Walker remembers. “I went to Best Buy and bought Sticks and Stones when I heard it on the radio. When I was 17, I moved out of my dad’s house into an apartment, and I played that CD ’til it fell apart.”

The respect Walker has for Lawrence has only grown stronger through the years and throughout their friendship. “Tracy’s just always been a great singer,” explains Walker. “In fact, I think he sings better today than he ever did. He is a big piece of the fabric of country music. I can’t imagine that voice not being present in country music.”