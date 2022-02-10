Cody Jinks’ Beer Fridge on His Tour Bus is Perfection

We all had that friend growing up. The one whose parents inexplicably had two, even three, fridges, each with a different purpose. There was the main fridge and the “extras” fridge, usually containing a mountain of frozen chicken breast (no one knew why, and no one asked). But when the “extras” fridge had a mountain of Hot Pockets and Tastykakes instead? You knew you had found the new weekend hangout. Now, Cody Jinks’ tour bus fridge might not contain snack cakes, but what he does have is even better, especially for those of us over the age of 21.

In a recent series of videos posted to his Instagram page, the outlaw country music singer gives fans an inside look at his home away from home. Inside his tour bus, he has several top-notch amenities, including two couches, an expanding interior, and plenty of storage.

It’s true – a full kitchen and a handful of secret snack cabinets are impressive touches. However, the crowning glory of the tour bus is without a doubt the fridge.

Jinks opens the fridge to reveal it’s fully stocked with beer, and not just one type but several. While surveying its interior, Jinks comments, “There’s a lot of beer in that fridge. There’s normally other things than beer, but I think that they thought it would be funny just to make it look like all we had was beer.” Sure, Cody.

Along with classics like Miller Lite, Jinks’ well-stocked fridge contains some less common brews as well, such as Stone Cold Steve Austin’s Broken Skull IPA.

Cody Jinks’ Tour Bus Contains More Than Just Beer

After getting a glimpse of his tour bus’ beer fridge, fans wanted more Cody Jinks content, and he was more than willing to provide it. In a second Instagram video, Jinks continues his bus tour, starting with a half bath (who knew tour buses held more than one bathroom?).

He moves on to the bunk area, which contains an astonishing six beds, before pressing a few buttons on the wall James Bond-style to reveal a hidden sliding door to his private bedroom. Within the master suite, Jinks has a huge bed, a full bathroom, and other essentials, like his favorite book and cowboy hat.

Jinks also made sure to point out a small stuffed tiger named Hobbs resting on the bed. He explains that Hobbs belongs to his young son, who’s currently traveling with him.

While living on a tour bus undoubtedly has its pros and cons, there’s no question that Jinks and his crew are traveling in style.