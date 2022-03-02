Cody Johnson Becomes Third Performer To Sell Out Houston Rodeo’s Opening Night

You know, Cody Johnson being just the third performer to sell out the Houston Rodeo is absolutely fitting. He put on a hell of a show.

The former rodeo professional turned country music singer has a lot of feelings for his former sport. Being at the Houston Rodeo, let alone the 90th anniversary, has to be a special moment. When you get to celebrate all of your passions and loves in one event and one performance, that is special.

“Last night was a historical night for myself as well as Rodeo Houston; sold-out opening day!” the singer said about the crowd. “I can’t thank everyone enough for coming out and showing support to me and my band. CAN’T WAIT TO DO IT AGAIN NEXT YEAR!”

This isn’t the first time that Cody Johnson has performed at the Houston Rodeo. He has been there in the past. But, to get to sell out the opening night, that’s truly special. He is the third performer to EVER sellout opening night. The two other names on the list? Well, they aren’t anybody special…just George Jones and Garth Brooks is all.

Okay, so it’s a bigger deal than what I said. And, it was clear that he was going to make the most of his performance at the rodeo. Thes chances don’t come often and it’s a hell of a way to start one of the best events in rodeo and country music.

On social media, Johnson made it more clear how great the night was. He was rocking NRG Stadium. He’s an energetic performer and the rodeo is his favorite place to perform.

“Houston! Thanks for another unforgettable night at [the Houston Rodeo]! I truly do have the best fans in the world.”

COJO Nation showed out for Cody Johnson.

Cody Johnson Follows Up First No.1 Hit with Rodeo Performance

What makes the Houston Rodeo show that much more satisfying if you are Cody Johnson, is that he just landed his first No.1 single on the Billboard Hot Country chart. The song was even able to crack into the top-10 of the main Billboard chart. That’s huge for a country music singer.

Til You Can’t is a powerful song that means a lot to Johnson. He has tapped into something here with the song and country fans and others have taken notice. Now, he is going to hope that the song stays on top of the chart. It has been for two weeks so far, will it continue?

After that news, he got to turn around and play that sold-out show. Life is good for Cody Johnson right now, don’t you think? With all of this momentum, 2022 might just be the year of Johnson. What do you think Outsiders? Is this just the beginning?