Cole Chaney Reveals the Origins and Location of “Ill Will Creek”

Cole Chaney opened his 2021 debut record Mercy with “Ill Will Creek” and it really set the tone. For one, the flatpicking and fiddle instantly let you know what you’re in for sonically. Then, the story of the devil that lives at the head of the creek and buys souls for favors unfurls. While the rest of Mercy isn’t full of haints and spooks, it is full of darkness and foreboding. In a recent interview with Outsider, Cole said that he wanted the album to deliver a message of desperation. Nothing says desperation like selling your soul to a devil in the hills.

While I had Cole Chaney on the phone, I had to know about a few of my favorite cuts from Mercy. This one was at the top of the list. He talked a little about the origin of the song and the location of the actual Ill Will Creek. That’s right. It’s a real place.

Cole Chaney Talks About the Real Ill Will Creek.

As I said, it’s a real place. Fortunately –or unfortunately, depending on how hard-up you are – there is no soul-buying demon on the creek. In fact, that’s not even the actual name of the body of water. It’s actually called Illwill Creek and it’s an arm of Dale Hollow Lake near Cookeville, Kentucky.

Cole Chaney said that he had the creek’s name in his head for a song title long before he wrote the tune. “Me and my cousin Mitchell had talked about how badass of a song name that would make one day,” he said. So, when it came time to finish writing songs for Mercy, he already had a start.

Writing “Ill Will Creek”

About writing the song, Chaney said, “’ Ill Will Creek’ is actually the only song on that album that I made myself sit down and consciously make an effort to write a song like that.” He had a little over half of the songs for Mercy written and felt like it was missing something. He realized it needed “a real hard-driving jam song,” so he got to work on it.

Cole Chaney revealed that he had the flatpicking intro to the song in his back pocket. “It was just something I sat down one day and started picking on and it just kind of stuck,” he said of the album-opening leads. That intro and the Kentucky creek became the foundations for the song.

While he was composing the instrumentation for the “Ill Will Creek,” Cole Chaney started thinking about the lyrics. He had the general vibe of the song down with the guitar line and title. Then, he made up a story about the creek and its demon in his mind. He used that story as a roadmap to finish the lyrics.

The rest, as they say, is history.