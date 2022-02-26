Country Music Fans Not Happy to Miss the ACM Awards Because of Move to Amazon Prime

Country music fans are not happy to miss the upcoming Academy of Country Music Awards. In previous years, the show aired on ABC, NBC, and CBS but saw declining numbers. Now, it’s moving to streaming. That’s right Outsiders, this year’s ACM Awards will air on Amazon Prime Video.

For the first time in history, officials have decided to move one of the biggest awards shows to a streaming platform. And many country music fans are not fond of this switch. Let’s take a look at why these fans are frustrated with the move below.

Here’s Why the ACM Awards Are Now Airing on Amazon Prime

First, the show lost viewers in 2021. While 2019 had a total of 9.9 million viewers, only 6.60 million people watched in 2021.

Because of the recent downfall, they have decided to move the show to Amazon Prime Video. It is, in fact, free to Amazon Prime members. But all nonmembers must purchase a membership to tune in.

Meanwhile, country music fans are mad about this because some of them don’t have an Amazon Prime account. A few reasons may include the higher subscription price or being unfamiliar with the streaming service.

Country Music Fans Voice Their Concerns For the Switch

In order to voice their frustrations, fans took their concerns to Twitter. Check out a few of the popular reactions below.

Going to miss the ACM Awards this year since they’re on Amazon Prime this year and I don’t have that, — Jasmine (@Poohbear1030) February 23, 2022

Another user asked, “So lemme get this straight, it’s $40.00 to watch the ACM’s on Prime Video this year?!”

Why are the ACM awards on prime video this year? Not everyone has or can afford prime. How do the singers feel about this? Dont we pay enough for concert tickets and their music? This is not right!!! — Dana Heckard (@dana_heckard) February 9, 2022

While it may seem like chaos in the country music world right now, folks are still ready to cheer on their favorite stars. And to help potentially bring in a larger audience, country music sensation Dolly Parton is hosting the event with co-hosts Jimmie Allen and Gabby Barrett. With that said, the 57th Academy of Country Music Awards will air live from Vegas on March 7 at 8 p.m. ET.

It’ll be interesting to see how many people actually watch this year’s award show. Be on the lookout for the details on how to watch soon.