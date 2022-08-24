Craig Morgan to Embark on Cross-Country Book Tour for New Memoir, ‘God, Family, Country’

There are good guys in country music . . . and then there’s Craig Morgan. He’s one of the best. Before Craig was a chart-topping country star with songs like “That’s What I Love About Sunday” (No. 1), “Redneck Yacht Club” (No. 2), “Bonfire” (No. 4), and more, he proudly served in the U.S. Army. Craig spent 10 years on active duty with the 101st and 82nd Airborne Divisions. He also served seven years in the Army Reserves. On Sept. 27, Craig Morgan will release his new memoir, God, Family, Country, which he penned with New York Times bestselling author Jim DeFelice.

In the upcoming book, Craig shares never-before-heard stories, including how he worked alongside the CIA as a soldier in Panama, fought sex traffickers as an undercover agent in Thailand, forged his own path to country music stardom, and more.

In support of the upcoming memoir, Craig will embark on a six-city book tour that will take him from coast to coast. Attendees will have the chance to meet Craig and have him personally sign the new book. The book tour kicks off on Sept. 26 in Ridgewood, NJ, with additional stops in Nashville, Dallas, Los Angeles, and more.

Book Tour

Sept. 26 – Bookends Bookstore – 6 p.m. ET – 211 E. Ridgewood Ave, Ridgewood, NJ 07450

Sept. 27 – Doylestown Bookshop – 7 p.m. ET – 16 S. Main St., Doylestown, PA 18901

Sept. 28 – Half Price Books – 6:30 p.m. CT – 5803 East Northwest Highway, Dallas, TX 75231

Sept. 29 – Barnes & Noble – 5 p.m. CT – 1701 Mallory Lane, Brentwood, TN 37027

Sept. 30 – Robert F. Sink Memorial Library – 11 a.m. CT – Fort Campbell, KY

Oct. 1 – Barnes & Noble at the Grove – 2 p.m. PT – 189 The Grove Dr., Los Angeles, CA 90036

New Music

The upcoming book takes its title from Craig’s 2020 album of the same name. Craig Morgan will release a deluxe version of the album on Nov. 11 with four new songs. In support of the album, Craig will launch his headlining God, Family, Country Tour 2022, playing 11 theaters and auditoriums in October and November.

The tour will kick off on Oct. 19 in Green Bay, WI, with support from Ray Fulcher. In addition, the tour will include a stop at Nashville’s Ryman Auditorium on Veterans Day on Nov. 11.