Dallas Wayne Explains Why Americans Are ‘Blessed’

We have all been through a lot over the past couple of years. But country music singer Dallas Wayne says we are still blessed.

America is often referred to as the greatest country in the world. It’s pretty clear that veteran country music star Dallas Wayne believes that with every fiber of his being. Wayne is a singer, DJ, voiceover artist, and music producer who recently moved from Dallas, Texas, to Bristol, Tennessee. He knows just how lucky he has been to be able to make a living doing what he loves.

Dallas Wayne doesn’t take anything for granted, especially after seeing the effect that the COVID-19 pandemic has had on musicians, and on the world as a whole. But he still considers himself lucky. He explained as much in a recent interview with Fox News Digital.

“Even though we’ve been through a lot over the past couple of years, we’re still blessed,” Wayne told the outlet. “Our lives are still excellent in so many ways. We’re still hanging in there.”

The pandemic has turned so much of the world upside down. It’s hit businesses extremely hard and it’s left so people suffering. Wayne’s hope is that people don’t lose their sense of hope. He wants to press forward, one foot at a time.

“I just hope people don’t let things overwhelm them,” he said. “Let’s just put one foot in front of the other. I think our world can get far too complicated. We’ve got to all learn the basics. We need to learn how to treat people the way we want to be treated.”

Dallas Wayne Has a New Album Coming Out in April

Country fans can rejoice in the fact that Dallas Wayne has a new album coming out in April of this year.

Wayne’s new album is titled, Coldwater, Tennessee. And as a little bit of a teaser for fans, Wayne will be releasing a single from the upcoming album called “I Hit The Road (And The Road Hit Back) next week on February 25. Prior to his new project, Wayne’s most recent album came out in June of 2018 — Songs the Jukebox Taught Me, Volume 2.

Dallas Wayne music hits close to home for the everyday person. He has toured all over the country during his time as an artist, and he said that most people tend to have the same goals.

“People are pretty much the same,” he said. “They want to raise their families, they want to be safe and secure in their homes, they want to have a roof over their heads, and they want to have a future. Those things are universal.”

The country star also talked about how his schedule is opening back up again.

“I’m getting out more this year as things have gotten better. [The pandemic has] been a blow to everybody in the touring business, not just the artists themselves but the musicians, crew members, and others. It’s been tough for them to survive over the last couple of years.”