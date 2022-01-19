Darryl Worley to Headline Nashville Concert Benefiting Police K-9s & Military Dogs

Darryl Worley is singing a few for the pups. The country star is performing on Jan. 25 at The Nashville Palace in a benefit concert for Project K-9 Hero. The nonprofit is devoted to retired police K-9s and military dogs.

Plus, joining Worley for the concert, titled “Performers for Paws,” are Ashton Shepherd, Keith Burns, William Michael Morgan, Josh Kiser, Clint Daniels, Max Flinn, Rob Mayes, Ray Herndon, Lee Tucker, Jesse Keith Whitley, Sam Grow, Dusting Herring, Michael Rix, Scott Reeves, Cole Capshaw, Josh Scott, Diamond Dixie, Exit 216, Cody Howell and Miss Tennessee 2021, Elizabeth Graham. Tickets are on sale now right here.

The concert will feature a virtual and live auction. Worley’s furry pals K-9 Klara, K-9 Yoube, K-9 Mattis, K-9 Dean, K-9 Rip and K-9 Grim will also take part in the festivities.

The event is in partnership with the Leaving Legacies Foundation. And the Charlie Daniels Journey Home Project (TCDJHP) is backing the project by paying for marketing promotion.

Darryl Worley Is Looking to ‘Blow It Out’ for the Pups

Meanwhile, the performers are all psyched to raise some money for deserving pups. Worley in particular said he’s going to give the performance his all.

“It’s always an honor to help those who serve our country, its people and our furry heroes,” Worley said in a statement. “I hope we can blow it out for Paws.”

“’Performers for Paws’ is a charity event that directly helps fund the retirements of our nation’s police K-9s and military working dogs,” Project K-9 Hero founder Jason Johnson added. “Our non-profit specifically assists those that have significant medical needs, or require rehabilitation and rehoming. We are so excited to host this charity event as it will help us make a direct impact on the retired K-9 heroes we serve. Come on out and join us as we help honor our nation’s retired working dogs and raise money to protect those that protected us.”

Dogs that have worked for law enforcement or the military often have significant vet bills. And the military doesn’t budget anything for their retirement or subsequent care. So charities like Project K-9 Hero have stepped into the breach.

Project K-9 Hero Helps Dogs In Need

The charity is a worthy cause for a Darryl Worley concert. Project K-9 Hero aims to provide the best quality of life possible for military working dogs and police K-9 pups. The dogs have led hard lives of service. The charity funds medical care, food, rehabilitation, adoption and end-of-duty services for the dogs they retire.

They also try to teach the public about the responsibilities of adopting a retired working dog. Thus, representatives from the charity speak at conferences and communicate with adoptees by mail and email about the duties that come with adopting a pup.

The military and law enforcement often work their dogs until the dogs can no longer help them anymore due to health reasons. So retired working dogs often have significant medical needs. They require kind and considerate humans to adopt them and make sure that the latter years of their life are the best years.

To learn more about Project K-9 Hero, click here.