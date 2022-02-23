Dave Grohl Reveals He’s Suffering from Hearing Loss

When it comes to being a rock and roll icon, you win some and you lose some. You win a life full of amazing music, devoted fans, and that iconic artist lifestyle full of late nights, ringing ears, and cramped tour buses.

You might just lose some hearing in the process, however.

Dave Grohl is known as the drummer for Nirvana as well as the frontman and guitarist for the Foo Fighters. During a recent conversation on “The Howard Stern Show,” Grohl spoke about his hearing impairment. It’s clear to him that he has hearing problems, but still has not gotten it checked out by a doctor.

He claimed that he would “know what they’re going to say.” That is that he had developed Tinnitus in his left ear to a severe degree.

During the interview, Grohl shared that he actually doesn’t use any ear monitors while he is onstage performing. He’s under the assumption that these devices will prohibit his ability to know and hear what’s going on around him.

Despite the hearing loss, Grohl is very adamant that it has not changed his ability to make head-nodding, catchy music today. He may have hearing loss, but he’s still got the magical musical touch.

“My ears are still tuned in to certain frequencies. And if I hear something that’s slightly out of tune, or a cymbal that’s not bright enough or something like that, in the mix, I can f***ing hear the minutiae of everything that we have done to that song, I really can,” Grohl also shared.

Dave Grohl Difficulty with Conversations

So, if you ever find yourself sitting in the studio with Grohl, his ability to fine-tune just about anything will likely astound you. However, you may have to tap him on the shoulder and move real close if you want him to hear a word you’re saying in a conversation.

“If you were sitting next to me right here at dinner, I wouldn’t understand a f***ing word you were saying to me, the whole f***ing time. There’s no way. In a crowded restaurant, that’s worse. That’s the worst thing about this pandemic s**t, it’s like, people wearing masks. I’ve been reading lips for like 20 years. So when someone comes up to me and they’re like [garbled noise], I’m like, ‘I’m a rock musician. I’m f***ing deaf. I can’t hear what you’re saying,” Grohl shared.

Grohl is far from the only musician to suffer from hearing loss. People like Eric Clapton, Huey Lewis, Ozzy Osbourne, Neil Young, and Chris Martin also opened up about this.

Upcoming Exciting Dave Grohl Project

The Foo Fighters are taking an all-new career step.

They will be starring in the movie “Studio 666.” This is a comedy horror film that is set to release on February 25. The legendary rock band finds themselves in a mansion with a lot of rock and roll history as they try to record their 10th album. The movie also stars Jenna Ortega, Whitney Cummings, Will Forte, and Leslie Grossman.

Not surprisingly, Dave Grohl is forced to battle supernatural forces that are keeping them from completing this album.