dave-grohl-sympathized-with-ringo-starr-after-the-beatles-documentary

When Dave Grohl watched The Beatles documentary, the Foo Fighters singer could sympathize with legendary Ringo Starr’s drumming skills.

Grohl, a former Nirvana drummer and current Foo Fighters frontman, said he loved the Apple+ documentary “Get Back.” He also admired how well the foursome’s dynamic made the band work so well. Ultimate Classic Rock picked up on the telling quote.

While many fans gave the most of their attention to Paul McCartney and John Lennon, he admitted to watching Starr the whole time. Ultimate Classic Rock picked up on the telling quote.

“I know what it’s like to sit on a drum stool and watch a bunch of people argue,” Grol said. “You just want to play a beat. Come on, f&$k it, no more words!”

Starr Did More Than Keep The Beat

Sure, Starr did more than that with the group, even though he was known for his smaller contributions. Now 81, he occasionally sang lead vocals back then, usually for one song on each Beatles album. He sang “Yellow Submarine” and “With a Little Help from My Friends,” among other hits. The artist also wrote “Don’t Pass Me By” and “Octopus’s Garden” and is credited as a co-writer of other Beatles songs.

Grohl professed his love of the Beatles. He said his favorite book was McCartney’s The Lyrics, saying: “I’m familiar with every one of Paul McCartney’s songs, and I could probably recite most of them off the top of my head.”

The Foo Fighters star said he got a “new perspective” from the work, calling the star’s songwriting process “really rewarding.” To him, the book “humanizes the whole process.”

Ringo Starr Looks Back At Beatles Through Photos

The famous drummer recently published dozens of band photos that he said helped him get through the pandemic.

The drummer even had a few rare photos of himself with Lennon, McCartney, and George Harrison. He took those images and put them together for a photo book. The Daily Mail reported that his hardback book, “Lifted: Fab Images and Memories in My Life With The Beatles From Across the Universe,” costs $495. The book is also available in paperback at $59.95.

Remarkably, the star did his homework and found several fan photos to add to the book. He got permission from them to publish them.

The book travels through the height of Beatlemania while capturing the band touring America. Many of the photos looked at the Fab Four when it began in 1960. Even a few images captured the Beatles’ tensions before the world’s biggest band quit in 1970.

Proceeds will go to Starr’s charity, the Lotus Foundation, which aims to help people struggling with homelessness, illness, and domestic abuse.