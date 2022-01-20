Dierks Bentley, Keb’ Mo’, Bobby Bare & Connie Smith to Join Music City Walk of Fame

The Music City Walk of Fame has announced some new additions!

Dierks Bentley, Keb Mo, Bobby Bare, and Connie Smith are the newest additions. They have a lot to celebrate with this huge accomplishment.

The induction ceremony will take place on April 5th at 2 p.m., according to Music Row. If you are in the area, head on over to the Music City Walk of Fame Park! The event is free and open to the public.

Unfortunately, COVID-19 canceled the event for the past two years. With that said, these stars will receive the 90th through 93rd spots in the Walk of Fame. And they certainly deserve this honor.

The Music Row executive and chairman of Music City, Ed Hardy recently shared the news on the news outlet.

“We are proud to bring back a Music City Walk of Fame ceremony with such a distinguished and diverse group of inductees who span various genres and eras of music,” Hardy said. “The individuals in the Walk of Fame remind us of Nashville’s rich history as Music City, and we congratulate the newest four members.”

More Information on the Music City Walk of Fame Induction

Gibson Guitars is honoring this special night. The President and CEO of Gibson told the news outlet that they would sponsor this event.

“Gibson is proud to honor the artistry and creativity of songwriters, musicians, and artists of the Music City Walk of Fame,” Curleigh said. They must represent the soul of Music City. Each induction ceremony is a special way to pay tribute to every honoree and a time to appreciate and enjoy the tightly-knit music community we have here in Nashville.”

Additionally, the Music City Walk of Fame has been around since 2006. The first-ever artists to experience this honor include Reba McEntire, the Fisk Jubilee Singers, Felice and Boudleaux Bryant, Ronnie Milsap, Roy Orbison, and Kenneth D. Schermerhorn.

Nowadays, the Walk of Fame recognizes newer artists who deliver unique music to the world. Let’s take a look at what these four artists have to offer.

The Artists Long-Time Achievements

These four artists have had very successful careers in this industry. From Grammy awards to Grand Ole Opry inductions, they have earned this special honor.

To begin with, Dierks Bentley joined the Grand Ole Opry family in 2005. Since then he has received 20 No. 1 hits and numerous awards. On the other hand, Keb Mo has won five Grammy awards throughout his music career. You can also catch him in many different films.

Meanwhile, Bobby Bare joined the Country Music Hall of Fame in 2013. All of his top 40 hits helped him get to this point.

Last but not least, Connie Smith joined the Grand Ole Opry in 1965.

Overall, these artists have had very successful years in the music industry.