dierks-bentley-talks-finding-inspiration-for-new-album-by-returning-to-tennessee

For the past two years, Dierks Bentley has been working on his 10th studio album, this year is the year that he finishes it.

The Beers on Me singer has been pushing the date back further and further. With his latest New Year’s resolution, he has vowed to finish the album. For Bentley, a lot of his influence comes from his environment. When he was working on The Mountain, he spent a lot of time out in Colorado. That was reflected in the music.

So, as he was set to work on this album, he wanted a Nashville sound. Realizing he needed to get to where he wanted to write about, he moved back to Music City. He talked to the AP about the upcoming album and what he hopes to accomplish with the project.

.@DierksBentley says his new album will give listeners a taste of Tennessee. pic.twitter.com/Ihu3Fb2YZ9 — AP Entertainment (@APEntertainment) January 13, 2022

“Location has always been such a big part of my album-making process,” the singer explained. “I don’t know why that is. Certainly with The Mountain and Colorado and this one. You know it’s funny, I kinda wanted to write something with Tennessee-ish kinda vibes. I didn’t really feel it, you can’t fake that. This is my third attempt to make the album. Really moving back here… this last fall… I changed where I lived in the city, I live closer to downtown now. Have a great little neighborhood I live in I think that’s a big part of it.”

Tennessee is one of the best places to be in the country when fall comes around. The entire state is covered in colorful leaves, cool temperatures, and nights that are perfect for sitting out around a fire and enjoying the outdoors a bit. There’s something unique about the state in general. That’s why Dierks Bentley had to make his way back.

Dierks Bentley is Reflecting With New Album

When it comes to what he hopes to accomplish with the new album, Dierks Bentley just wants to reflect. It has been a wild ride up to his 10th album. So, it seems fitting that he would want to get a little sentimental and bring back that old sound.

As he talked with the AP he said he wanted to get back to, “why I first came out here is a love for great country music.” For the country singer that means a few things. “Alan Jackson, Clint Black, and Dwight Yoakam, and the early bluegrass sounds I got into and were a big part of my records.”

So, as Dierks Bentley gets his 10th album put together, filled with the spirit of the Volunteer State, fans are going to be eagerly awaiting. New music with an old Bentley sound? That’s something all of his fans will be able to get excited about.