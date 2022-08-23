Dierks Bentley’s Daughter Joins Him on Stage for Heartwarming Duet: VIDEO

Dierks Bentley has had a couple of live collaborations this year. He was joined by Billy Ray Cyrus for a version of “Achy Breaky Heart” at CMA Fest in June. The performance took place at Nissan Stadium in Nashville. Bentley also served as host of the television version of the event alongside Elle King. That was another of his collaborators this year, as the duo teamed up for “Worth a Shot.” The song is still rolling on country radio. But neither of those collaborations can match his latest.

The “Gold” singer invited his 13-year-old daughter, Evie, on stage at the Florida State Fair for a tune. She chose a Pink track titled “All I Know So Far.” Check out fan shot video of the performance below.

“You couldn’t have picked a country song?” Dierks Bentley joked with his daughter. “Not one of my songs. We’re gonna do a song that she wanted to do. We’re gonna see how far I can go before I mess up the words.”

Evie dons a pink cowboy hat for the performance. Her dad accompanies the song with his acoustic guitar. Evie nails it, and the crowd falls in love immediately. Dierks made it all the way through, and the duo took a bow. Maybe the 46-year-old will be opening for Evie soon.

There’s more new music on the way from Dierks Bentley. He just dropped “Gold” and it’s already a smash at country radio. And a full-length album is around the corner. He’s not ready to give us a date, but it’ll likely be here after the new year. He says that he’s putting the finishing touches on some collaborations. Maybe he’s bringing Evie along. His last studio album came out in 2018. That was The Mountain.

Dierks Bentley is Bringing the Beers to the Road

The ‘Beers on Me’ tour rolls on. Next up is Nashville, Tenn. on August 26 at Bridgestone Arena. He has a big festival date on the horizon at Seven Peaks Festival in Villa Grove, Colo. on Labor Day weekend. He’ll mix in a few festival and fair dates along the way as he continues his own headlining trek. He’s at the Washington State Fair in Puyallup on September 15. Blake Shelton plays at that one, but their shows aren’t on the same date. He’s also at the North Dakota State Fair in Minot on September 30.

His last ‘Beers on Me’ date is on September 11 in scenic Missoula, Mont. Dierks Bentley’s year wraps at the Thunder Beach Motorcycle Rally in Panama City Beach, Fla. on October 21. There are still plenty of chances to catch the show before 2022 concludes. Check out all of his dates and get ticket information at his website.