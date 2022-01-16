Dolly Parton ‘Can’t Wait to Share’ the Meaningful Stories on Her Upcoming Album

Country superstar Dolly Parton is gearing up for the release of her upcoming record, “Run Rose Run.” The new 12-track collection of songs is being released on March 4 via Butterfly Records.

According to Parton, the album is full of meaningful stories. In her latest Instagram post, the singer says that she is excited to share them with fans.

“This album and its stories mean so much to me and it’s a blessing to be able to tell them,” she says. “Can’t wait to share more! 🌹Pre-Order #RunRoseRun through the link in my story!”

Dolly Parton is giving fans a preview of the record with “Big Dreams and Faded Jeans.” As the first single from the album to be released, it tells a story about dreamers.

“So many people come to Nashville with their sack of songs,” the songstress says. “Whether they’re running from anything or not, they’re running towards a future. That’s what ‘Big Dreams And Faded Jeans’ is all about. I am so pleased to finally share the first song from this exciting new album with all of you!”

Take a listen to “Big Dreams and Faded Jeans” below.

Dolly Parton’s New Novel

In addition to her new record, Dolly Parton is releasing her first novel. Run, Rose, Run is about a woman who travels to Nashville with dreams of becoming a star. The singer-songwriter uses her past pain to write meaningful songs that take her career to the next level. When her secrets begin to haunt her, things take an unexpected turn.

The novel will hit bookshelves on March 7, 2022, just three days after Parton’s record drops. The singer is so excited to share the book with fans. She also gives credit to her cowriter and famous author, James Patterson.

“I cannot be more excited about the release of my very first novel ‘Run, Rose, Run’ with the great James Patterson,” she says in a statement. “I also have a new CD to go along with the book. All new songs written based on the characters and situations in the book. I hope you enjoy the book and the songs as much as we’ve enjoyed putting it together.”

James Patterson says a few kind words about his co-writer as well.

“It’s been an honor—and a hell of a lot of fun—to work with the inimitable Dolly Parton, whom I’ve long admired for her music, her storytelling, and her enormous generosity,” he says. “It’s a really unique experience that I know readers (and listeners) will love.”

You can preorder Dolly Parton’s debut novel, Run, Rose, Run here. We can’t wait to read this new story.