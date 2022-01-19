Dolly Parton Celebrates Release of New Song ‘Big Dreams and Faded Jeans’ from Upcoming Album

Dolly Parton is celebrating the release of a new song from her upcoming album, “Run, Rose, Run.” The album is slated for release in March of 2022, as well as a novel she co-authored with James Patterson.

The single titled “Big Dreams and Faded Jeans” is the first song being released from the album. Parton announced the news on her Instagram page on Tuesday night with a charming short video. “Hey y’all, it’s Dolly Parton, and I’m so excited about the release of my first novel called ‘Run, Rose, Run’ with James Patterson…. Along with my album of all new songs to go along with it. You can listen to ‘Big Dreams and Faded Jeans’ today,” Parton says in the video.

The song follows the story of what it’s like to come to Nashville with big dreams. Parton also explained in the caption of her announcement what she believes the song is all about. “So many people come to Nashville with their sack of songs,” she wrote. “Whether they’re running from anything or not, they’re running towards a future. That’s what ‘Big Dreams and Faded Jeans’ is all about. I am so pleased to finally share the first song from this exciting new album with all of you!”

Dolly Parton Writes Her First Novel

At 76 years old, Dolly Parton is still crossing first times off her bucket list. Parton announced last August that she co-authored the book “Run, Rose, Run” alongside legendary fiction writer James Patterson. Patterson describes the book as “a new thriller about a young singer/songwriter [Rose] on the rise and on the run…and determined to do whatever it takes to survive!”

When Parton announced the novel in August, she explained it’s a fictional tale inspired by her real life experiences in the entertainment industry. “I cannot be more excited about the release of my very first novel,” she said alongside a snap with herself and James Patterson. She continued, “I also have a new CD to go along with the book, based on its characters and situations. I hope you enjoy the book and the songs as much as we’ve enjoyed putting it together.”

‘Run, Rose, Run’ Is a Double Feature Project

It’s the first book the country icon has ever written, and the writing process inspired her to create an album to accompany it. An official description of the record says that “The album mirrors the story of a young woman who leaves home for Nashville, TN to pursue her music-making dreams and the dark secret from her past that threatens it all.”

It sounds like consuming these two works of art at once will be quite the experience. The description of the record continues, “Set to the Country/Americana/Bluegrass sounds that are intrinsically woven into Parton, this album provides an even deeper and more relatable sense of the novel – giving the audience an all-encompassing experience on and off the page.”

The album is set to release March 4th, 2022. The novel will follow shortly after for it’s release on March 7th, 2022.