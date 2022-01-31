dolly-parton-details-what-makes-her-signature-cooking-recipes

In a new interview, Dolly Parton shares her cooking process with fans: “I’ve never followed a recipe in my life.”

Dolly Parton is not a “strict recipe follower.” The country songstress makes each dish her own by adding something special. In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Parton talks about what makes her signature cooking recipes.

“As a rule, I’ve never followed a recipe in my life,” she begins. “I’m a good Southern cook, and people in the mountains, and in the South in general, don’t follow recipes. Of course, for certain things like old family recipes, you’ve got to make sure you get it right, so you might have to with those. You learn through generations the way that different people cook, and you add your little extra special touches yourself, which I do.”

She says that her “natural flair for good-tasting good” helps her in the kitchen.

The interview is helping to promote Parton’s latest brand deal with Duncan Hines. The cake-mix legend is teaming up with the superstar to release a new line of Southern-style cake mixes and icings. She says that fans can make something great of their own without having to be a professional baker.

“I’m a better cook than I am a baker, but I can certainly make a cake and a good pan of cornbread and biscuits. That’s what’s great about Duncan Hines, though, you don’t have to be great about baking stuff to make something great with these mixes.”

Dolly Parton x Duncan Hines Collaboration

Dolly Parton and Duncan Hines are partnering up to deliver some sweet cake mixes. They are offering “Southern-Style Coconut” and “Southern-Style Banana” as its two flavors so far. Along with two buttercream frostings, the collection is branded with hot pink boxes and an iconic photo of the star.

The country star says that the collaboration reflects who she is as an individual.

“When you start a project of any kind, you have different mock-ups or pictures they want to use,” she says. “You know when it’s the right one. I do love the boxes and the picture, too, because it’s that iconic picture that they use a lot of me.”

Parton stress that every brand deal she makes is for a product she believes in.

“Oh, I get offers every day. I’ll only take offers from people I trust for things I believe in or things I’ve used myself, something I can sell with conviction. I really mean it when I say this is a good cake.”

As of right now, the Dolly Parton is collection is sold out. Head over to Duncan Hines’ website frequently to see when the cake mixes become available again.