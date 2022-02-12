Dolly Parton Feels Like a ‘Proud Parent’ Seeing Mickey Guyton Sing the National Anthem at Super Bowl LVI

With the Cincinnati Bengals taking on the Los Angeles Rams in Super Bowl LVI this weekend, Dolly Parton shared her thoughts about Mickey Guyton performing the National Anthem for the big game.

During her recent interview with Billboard, Dolly Parton declared, “I’m always tickled to death when country music is given the respect that I really think it deserves. And country music is so hot right now. We have so many great new artists – and to get to sing on the biggest show of the year, and for it to be one of our own, I feel like a proud parent.”

When asked if she has ever been offered to sing the National Anthem for a Super Bowl game, Dolly Parton revealed that she has been offered the opportunity many times. “But I’ve never accepted. I’d be scared to death to sing that. That is such a hard song to sing. And people are so critical if you really mess up bad. I’ve just always been afraid of it. You always want it to be great. Especially something that serious. Maybe someday I’ll get the nerve to do it.”

In regards to whether or not she tries to watch the Super Bowl every year, Dolly Parton confirms that she watches the big game every year. “I don’t know all there is to know about football. But my husband is a huge fan so we always watch the Super Bowl. I’m always the one making food and popcorn. When I hear all the hootin’ and hollerin’, I know something great’s going on. And I want to get in there with him to enjoy that part.”

Dolly Parton Talks Working With Goddaughter Miley Cyrus For T-Mobile Super Bowl Commerical

While chatting about working with her goddaughter Miley Cyrus and T-Mobile on a Super Bowl commercial, Dolly Parton stated, “T-Mobile contacted me to see if I wanted to do a commercial for the Super Bowl. That’s the commercial to do all year if you’re going to do one. They had Miley and me in mind for it. I’ll do anything with and for Miley. And she said the same thing. She’s like my fairy goddaughter. I love the concept and it was a cute video.”

Dolly Parton went on to add that she actually ended up filming her portion of the commercial in Nashville while Miley filmed hers in Los Angeles. “But we talked back and forth about it. What’s so funny is I always carry my phone in my bra. Because it’s so handy. I have enough space to hold it. It was so funny because I’m always saying, ‘My boobs are ringing.’ So I thought, ‘How natural is this for me?’”