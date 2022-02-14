Dolly Parton Has the Perfect Valentine’s Day Reminder to Go Along with Vintage Photo

Music legend Dolly Parton shared a cute throwback of herself and her husband, along with a sweet message for anyone celebrating Valentine’s Day.

“Happy Valentine’s Day y’all!” wrote Parton. “Remember to squeeze your loved ones a little tighter today and tell them you love ‘em!” The accompanying photo showed Parton all smiles, with Carl planting a kiss on her cheek and wrapping an arm around her shoulders. The couple has been married for more than 50 years.

As for her long-term romance, Parton has shared a few tips here and there. One major thing she does is keep up appearances for Carl.

“Every day, I put on some makeup and fix my hair because I think, ‘Well, the whole world, I’m out here and everybody else sees me all dressed up, and I’m not going to just kind of go home and just flop on him,'” she said. “Nobody wants to make out with a slouch!”

“It’s important to me that I look as good as I can,” the Jolene singer continued. “I think it kind of helps keep things spicy.” In fact, she once recreated her iconic 1978 Playboy cover for his birthday.

“I thought, ‘Well, I’ll just go surprise my husband and just cook breakfast for him in my bunny suit,’ ” said Parton. “He got a kick out of it, and evidently a few other people did, too!”

Dolly Parton Talks Cooking for Carl

Speaking of cooking, that’s how Parton frequently bonds with others. She famously cooked for most of her collaborators. However, the most common diner at her table? Carl, of course.

“Every once in a while I see Carl leaned back, snoring in his La-Z-Boy chair and I think, ‘Where is Jolene when I need her?’” she joked “Come on, you can have him now!” The singer then added: “I can’t say her real name. I saw her a few years back and she was broad as a barn, so I didn’t feel so threatened anymore after seeing her, [and] I thought, ‘There’s my revenge!’”

Perhaps, Carl enjoyed her cooking a little too much. Even so, Parton enjoys having him around while she cooks.

“I like it when he comes,” she explained. “A lot of times he’ll sit and watch me, or he’ll talk. He’s a pretty good cook. Not a gourmet cook, but I tour so much he’s always, through the years, had to fix things for himself. So he knows how to do that, but he loves my cooking.”

Parton then clarified that he does have one rule for Carl to be in her kitchen: he does the cleaning.

“I’m a messy cooker, and he’s good about cleaning up for me and keeping the stuff cleaned up around me,” Parton added. “But sometimes I don’t want anybody around, so I’ll just say, ‘Why don’t you go to the den, I’ll clean this up later or you can help me later.’ “