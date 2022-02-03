Dolly Parton to Host the 57th ACM Awards on March 7

The Academy of Country Music announced that Dolly Parton will host the 57th ACM Awards on March 7. The Queen of Country will reign over the show for the first time since 2000 when she hosted the 35th ACM Awards. Dolly will be joined by co-hosts, which will be announced in the coming weeks.

“I am so excited to be hosting the ACM Awards on March 7 from Vegas,” said Dolly Parton. “Watch for us because we’re going to have some fun.”

The Dolly Boost

It’s not surprising the Academy is looking to country music’s most popular personality for a hosting boon. The long-running awards show took a ratings hit during the last two years. The 2021 broadcast (6.08 million viewers, which represented an all-time low) and 2020 broadcast (6.6 million viewers) were down more than 30 percent compared to 2019 (9.9 million viewers). And for the first time ever, the ACM Awards will exclusively stream on Prime Video. The ACM Awards had aired on CBS since 1998. CBS reportedly balked at the $22 million licensing fee from Dick Clark Productions, opening the way for Prime Video to stream the show in the U.S., Canada, Australia, New Zealand, and the U.K.

The 57th ACM Awards will mark a return to Las Vegas, after a two-year run in Nashville as the Academy navigated COVID logistics. For the first time, the show will take place at Allegiant Stadium, which opened in July 2021. Home to the NFL’s Las Vegas Raiders, the stadium is capable of seating more than 71,000 fans.

ACM Awards Darling

Of course, Dolly Parton is no stranger to the ACM Awards. In fact, Dolly probably needs a separate trophy case just to house her ACM hardware. During her decades-long career, she has garnered more than 40 ACM Awards nominations. She also has won almost every major award at the ACMs, including Entertainer of the Year (1977), Top Female Vocalist (1980), Top Vocal Group (1970), Top Vocal Duet (1983), Single of the Year (1983), Album of the Year (1987), Video of the Year (2005 and 2016), and Vocal Event of the Year (2005). In addition, Dolly has been recognized with the ACM Lifting Lives Award (2016), ACM Film Award (2015), ACM International Award (2008), and ACM Pioneer Award (2006).

Dolly is also set to release her new album, Run, Rose, Run, on March 4. The album will accompany her original novel, Run, Rose, Run, written with James Patterson and releasing March 7. Both are currently available for pre-order. On February 2, Dolly was also announced as a nominee for the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Class of 2022.