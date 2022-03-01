Dolly Parton Launching ‘Dollyverse’ to Livestream First-Ever SXSW Appearance

Country singing legend Dolly Parton is reportedly launching “Dollyverse ” to livestream her first-ever SXSW appearance.

Variety reports that Dolly Parton is teaming up with Fox Entertainment’s Blockchain Creative Labs to launch Dollyverse. The “audience-centric Web3 experience” will be available at the SXSW conference starting next week. The country singer will make her first-ever appearance at the major event on March 18th.

Dolly Parton then shared more details about the experience in an Instagram post. “I am pleased to announce I will be performing at SXSW for the first time! James Patterson and I will also be talking about our new novel Run Rose Run and its companion album. Join us on the ‘blackchin’ on March 18th where you can watch it all live!”

Dolly Parton also spoke about the Dollyverse experience. “There’s almost nothing more important to me than connecting with my fans. And I’m almost always up for trying something new and different. I’d say released NFTs at my first ever appearance at SXSW, with James Patterson by myself, definitely counts as new and different!”

Dolly Parton’s manager, Danny Nozell, further explained, “Yet again Dolly is at the top of her craft. Her goal with new music has always been to use her gif to connect with people. This partnership with BCL at SXSW, and the launch of ‘Dollyverse,’ provide her a totally new way to do that.”

Meanwhile, the entire event with Dolly Parton and James Patterson will be streaming live for free on “Dollyverse” by Eluvio, which also will power the “Dollyverse’s” NFT sales. Run, Rose, Run will also be available for purchase beginning on Monday (March 7th). The book is published by Little Brown and Company.

James Patterson and Dolly Parton Talk Teaming Up For ‘Run, Rose, Run’

During a recent interview with Entertainment Weekly, James Patterson and Dolly Parton sat down to chat about their collaboration for Run, Rose, Run. “Like a lot of people, I was a big fan of Dolly’s,” Patterson states. “I had this germ of a [story] idea about a singer, so I contacted her, and Dolly said, “Come down to Nashville and let’s see if we like each other.”

Dolly Parton went on to share that she and Patterson like each other a lot. “I was nervous just meeting him because I love his work, and I wasn’t sure if this was going to work. I would have found some excuse, ‘Great, thank you, but I’m too busy,’ or, ‘This is not my thing,’ but we felt a bond.”

Patterson went on to add that he and Dolly Parton actually have a lot more in common than expected. “We’re both from nowhere little towns, and the chance of either of us making it was about 10 million to one. We’re both storytellers — country music is really about storytelling. When we were down in Nashville, she said, ‘I’ve written thousands of country songs. I can write one standing on my head, want to see?’”