Dolly Parton on Living as Long as Betty White: ‘I Hope I Don’t’

Dolly Parton is as much of a Betty White fan as all of us. However, there’s one big way that the country star hopes she differs from the icon.

In the weeks following Betty White’s death, many Hollywood stars have spoken out about their love and respect for the star, including Parton. “I met her a time or two. I just knew of her work, and I just loved her. I just thought she was great,” Parton recently told Access. “And I hope to be like that. I hope to be able to, if I live that long, I hope to be able to be active and productive, and I will, you know, be trying if I live that long.”

The “Golden Girls” comedian passed away at 99 on December 31st, 2021 several days after she suffered a stroke. She would have been 100 years old on January 17th, 2022.

As much as Dolly Parton hopes to be like Betty White, she added that she isn’t super on board with the idea of making it to 99 years old. “I hope I don’t live that long, to be honest,” Parton noted. “I just hope I go out at my peak whenever that peak might be and then just fall out like that.” The singer added, “But don’t we all wish for that?”

Dolly Parton Pays Respect Following Betty White’s Death

Dolly Parton was also among celebrities that paid their respects to Betty in the days following her death. The morning after she passed, Parton spoke on the star’s death via her Twitter page.

“While watching the news last night I learned of Betty White’s passing,” she wrote. “Betty will live forever not only in this world but the world here after. I will always love her as we all will!”

While watching the news last night I learned of Betty White’s passing. Betty will live forever not only in this world but the world here after. I will always love her as we all will! — Dolly Parton (@DollyParton) January 1, 2022

The love between Dolly Parton and Betty White was certainly a two way street. White loved Dolly’s music, and even spoke about it in a 2010 interview with The Boot. She gave a beautiful description of the way that Parton’s hit “9 to 5” touched her soul.

“Country music tells stories, and it’s also basic,” White said. “It’s the kind of music that reaches right inside of you because it’s simple and it’s direct. I just enjoy it thoroughly. It’s relaxing and nostalgic. It can turn on some lovely memories and sometimes some poignant ones.”

White Loved Country Music and Dolly’s ‘9 to 5’

She went on to share her respect for Parton as an artist, and how she approaches life. “I like Dolly’s whole approach to life with ongoing and uplifting songs,” she said. “I never met Dolly but everything I ever heard about her she was a great gal to know and you could kind of get it in her music and her voice and her approach to lyrics.”

It’s a shame the pair never got to bless the world with some sort of collaboration, but it’s clear the two women had respect for each other and their respective crafts. If Parton has yet to hit her peak even with all of her impressive accomplishments, we can’t wait to see what she does next!