Dolly Parton Previews Upcoming ACM Awards in New Video

Country superstar Dolly Parton is getting ready to host this year’s ACM Awards. And to get everyone excited, she shared a snippet of what the ACM’s will look like this year.

Earlier today, the official ACM Awards Twitter account posted an update for the award show. And Parton kicked off the video with an incredible introduction. In the clip, she said, “Hey y’all it’s Dolly! And I am thrilled to be hosting the Academy of Country Music Awards ’cause it’s the biggest concert event of the year.” Then, she goes on to tell fans where they can stream this live award show. “Streaming live from Las Vegas,” Parton added. “Commercial-free, only on prime video.”

Watch the video here:

.@DollyParton is right, you never know what might happen at the #ACMawards! 🤩 Don’t miss the concert event of the year, March 7, livestreaming from Vegas commercial-free on @PrimeVideo! 🎉 Get your tickets now starting at only $40 https://t.co/kBa0cDZ1FJ pic.twitter.com/KWJwM6M9mi — ACM Awards (@ACMawards) February 22, 2022

Dolly Parton Keeps Fans on Their Toes Ahead of the Big Night

Country music is all about having a good time with great people and Dolly can definitely agree with that. “Folks like us, we like to have a good old time,” Parton said. “Kick up our heels ’cause you never know what might happen!”

Be sure to tune into the ACM Awards live on prime video Monday, March 7. This is a party you don’t want to miss and you’ll definitely need a front-row seat at this event. Tickets are starting at $40 and you can purchase them here.

The Country Legend Co-wrote Her Novel With James Patterson

Is there anything this Dolly Parton can’t do? Well, that’s pretty unlikely because she co-wrote a novel with best-selling author James Patterson. The country singer has huge plans for this upcoming album and that includes a movie based on the novel.

According to recent reports, the story is about a young musician who is on the rise to fame and is willing to keep pushing until she gets to where she wants to be. Parton gave The Hollywood Reporter more information on this brilliant idea.

“We’re already in talks with some writers to get that in the works, so hopefully in a couple of years we’ll have a movie,” she said. “And there’s a character in there that I’m going to get to play, so it’ll be a good movie for me.”