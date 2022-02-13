Dolly Parton Promises ‘Great Rock Album’ If She’s Inducted Into Rock & Roll Hall of Fame

On behalf of the whole world, please let Dolly Parton into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame. The legendary musician has been making some promises to her fans as to what she will do if inducted. The “Jolene” singer said she will make a “great rock album” if she secures an induction.

She’s currently amongst the nominees for the award ceremony that takes place in May. She is nominated alongside Kate Bush, Duran Duran, Pat Benatar, Judas Priest, Rage Against the Machine, MC5, Dionne Warwick, the New York Dolls, Devo, the Eurythmics, Beck, Carly Simon, Lionel Richie, Eminem, A Tribe Called Quest, and Fela Kuti.

Dolly Parton Surprise Nomination

For Dolly Parton, this whole situation is both surprising and incredibly humbling. Although she doesn’t consider herself a rock ‘n’ roll artist necessarily through and through, the nomination is an honor.

“I was absolutely floored when I heard that. I’ve never thought of myself as being rock ’n’ roll in any sense of the word – but I guess they judge it on the music and the influence certain songs have had, and I guess I’ve had songs with other people in that realm. But I don’t know how they judge that. I’m not expecting that I’ll get in. But if I do, I’ll immediately, next year, have to put out a great rock ’n’ roll album – which I’ve wanted to do for years, like a Linda Ronstadt or Heart kind of thing. So this may have been just a God-wink for me to go ahead and do that. It’s just nice to be nominated,” Parton told Billboard.

Perhaps the biggest takeaway from this all is that Parton would make a legendary rock ‘n’ roll album if she gets into the hall of fame. It seems to be a passion project for the country artist, so we’d love to see it come out either way.

Dolly Parton is a big fan of rock music, especially when it comes from her beloved goddaughter Miley Cyrus. You can catch them both in a Super Bowl commercial for T-Mobile this year, too. Over the last few years, Miley Cyrus has taken a hard rock turn with her music. On her newest album, “Plastic Hearts,” Cyrus goes full rockstar.

Influencing Future Generations

Between her outstanding music, her non-profit contributions, and her overall continuous pop culture spotlight, Dolly Parton continues to consistently boost future generations.

She called herself a “proud parent” after learning Mickey Guyton is singing the National Anthem at the Super Bowl. She also shared her excitement personally with Lauren Alaina as she was inducted into the Grand Ole Opry.

Now, Dolly Parton is making sure those who work for her at Dollywood have a strong future ahead of them. According to The Guardian, Parton announced that her theme parks will pay for all the employees to pursue a college degree. All fees, tuition, and even textbooks will be covered by Dollywood.

This new amazing education opportunity is being extended to the 11,000 full-time, seasonal, and part-time workers at Dollywood.