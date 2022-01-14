Dolly Parton Releases New Song ‘Big Dreams and Faded Jeans’

Happy Friday, Outsiders! Every Friday comes with the release of new music from your favorite artists. With that said, country icon, Dolly Parton released her brand new song, Big Dreams and Faded Jeans today. A few other well-known stars also released new music today. For instance, Thomas Rhett dropped two brand new songs on his Where We Started project.

As soon as Dolly’s song dropped at midnight, she updated her Instagram followers.

In the photo’s caption, Parton said, “My song Big Dreams and Faded Jeans is out now everywhere you can stream your favorite music! Hope y’all love it as much as I do. Check it out through the link in my story #BigDreamsFadedJeans.”

In the picture, the 9 to 5 singer is posing professionally while holding her guitar. Fans are also loving her jacket, guitar, and the new song in the comments.

For example, one user asked where they can get a similar jacket. “Forgot to add that I LOVE that jacket!!!! Could I please get the information as to where I could purchase one, or is this an amazing custom-made?”

Another user acknowledged how much Dolly’s music means to her. “Thank you Ms. Dolly for saving my life again and again with your inspiration, music, and love,” they said.

If you would like to listen to Dolly’s new song now, you can check it out below.

The Meaning Behind Big Dreams and Faded Jeans

Firstly, every song has a meaning behind it. And this new release proves that the 75-year-old country icon still has a lot of creativity built up.

This is the first single on her upcoming album, Run, Rose, Run. A recent report said Dolly’s own experiences in the music industry inspired her musical journey. And these songs reflect artists trying to make a name for themselves within their own creativity.

Additionally, she co-wrote this song with best-selling author, James Patterson, according to Smooth Radio.

You can expect to hear the full project on March 4, 2022. It will also include a novel set on March 7. Dolly Parton has done it again.

Dolly Parton Recently Received Gold and Platinum Certifications

Dolly Parton has already had a busy year and it’s only the first month. Recently, she received 47 new gold and platinum certifications from around the world. It looks like she has a lot to celebrate with these awards, today’s release, and the upcoming release of her new project.

Dolly is not done surprising her fans yet. She still has a lot more in store for us all. So, are you ready for more Dolly Parton music? Because we are!