Dolly Parton Releasing Southern-Style Cake Mixes Inspired by Family Recipes

Miss Dolly Parton is partnering with Duncan Hines for a new line of southern-style cake mixes. Here are all the sweet details!

Is there anything Dolly Parton can’t do? For us Outsiders, the answer is no. The country star just announced her sweet collaboration with Duncan Hines, giving fans two special cake mixes and frostings.

Inspired by her family’s recipes, the line of sweets takes buyers to the South. Sold in pink packaging, Parton’s cake mixes are “Southern-Style Coconut” and “Southern-Style Banana.” If you’re a frosting fan, you can buy Dolly’s buttercream frosting and chocolate buttercream frostings as well.

The country star says that the new partnership takes her back to her childhood.

“I’ve always loved to cook,” Parton says on the product website. “Growing up in the South exposed me to that authentic Mom & Pop kind of cooking. Baking was no different. I had plenty of people to show me what’s what in the kitchen… my Mama, my grandmothers and my aunts were all wonderful bakers.”

Parton includes one of her favorite recipes on the banana cake mix box as well. Today, fans have the chance to buy a special Baking Collection bundle that includes everything to bake her favorites. In March, the collaboration will be sold in grocery stores.

Miss Dolly is passionate about the project. Duncan Hines says this is just the beginning.

“I have always loved to cook and, growing up in the South, I especially love that authentic mom and pop kind of cooking,” she says. “I am excited to launch my own line of cake mixes and frostings with Duncan Hines, bringing that sweet, Southern-style baking experience I enjoy to others.”

Dolly Parton’s Ice Cream Collaboration

Miss Dolly is not just a cake fan – she loves her ice cream, too. The country star is partnering with Jeni’s Ice Cream for their second release of her signature flavor, Strawberry Pretzel Pie. The sweet treat is benefitting the star’s non-profit, Imagination Library. Her organization has gifted over 173 million books throughout five countries so far.

Strawberry Pretzel Pie is a fan-favorite flavor. Combining strawberry sauce, salty pretzel bites, and cream cheese, it is the perfect pint. Unfortunately, pre-orders for the collaboration are officially closed. However, this does not mean that more pints will be made this spring.

Fans who purchased pre-ordered pints will also receive a deluxe edition of Dolly Parton’s upcoming record. Run, Rose, Run, which drops March 4, is included with every purchase. It also includes a special song exclusive to Jeni’s Ice Cream buyers.

What do you think of Parton’s sweet treats? Are there more collaborations like these in store? Let us know your thoughts.