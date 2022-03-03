Dolly Parton Reveals the Meanings Behind Some of Her Most Famous ‘Dolly-isms’

Country music icon Dolly Parton shared the meaning behind some of her most famous catchphrases in a video celebrating the release of her book.

“Well wasn’t it quite nice of the @ACMawards to throw a release party for #RunRoseRun,” Parton captioned the video. “Excited to celebrate a great night of country music and the release of my first novel!”

The video defined “Dolly-ism” as “witty and wise words of advice given by the iconic Dolly Parton.” Here are a few of these Dolly-isms defined:

“‘It’s hard to be a diamond in a rhinestone world.’–Why blend in when standing out is more fun?” “‘I know I’m not dumb and I know I’m not blonde.’–You know who you are, so who cares what other people think?” “‘It costs a lot of money to look this cheap.’–All that matters is being yourself and feeling great about it.” “‘Find out who you are and do it on purpose.’–Learn from your experiences and live the life you want to live!” Dolly Parton

Of course, Parton has long been a role model for fans, so the video plays up her likability. It’s a cute and quirky way to draw people into watching the American Country Music Awards.

Dolly Parton Reveals Movie Based On Her Life

Additionally, Parton recently revealed that she is working on a movie that tells her life story.

“We were talking about doing my Broadway musical, and we were really, really far out ahead of that, and then the COVID hit and that changed my mind about a whole lot of things,” Parton said. “I do intend someday to be on Broadway, but I’m thinking now that I might do my life story as a feature. Maybe possibly even a musical feature. So we’re in talks about that.”

As for who would play her, Parton has a few ideas. Originally, she wanted Broadway legend Kristin Chenoweth. However, she recognizes that to tell her whole story, multiple actresses need to be cast.

“I love Kristin Chenoweth. She’s just absolutely fantastic,” Parton said. “Years and years ago, when I was going to do the Broadway musical—I never can get it to how I want it, but I’m still working on it. But I thought she’d be an ideal person to do that,” she said. “But we’re all getting older now, so if we tell the parts…we may be able to have different Dollys. We’d probably have to have—as long as my career has been—like a little Dolly, and a middle Dolly, and then the older one. And she’d still be great for that.”

Regardless of who plays the iconic role, a movie about Dolly Parton is sure to be a hit. After all, who doesn’t love Dolly?