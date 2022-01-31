Dolly Parton Reveals She Gets Up at 3 in the Morning: Here’s Why

Dolly Parton tumbles out of bed at 3 a.m. The country legend says she’s an “early bird,” but even early birds think she’s doing a bit much. Parton gets more done before 7 a.m. than the rest of us do all day, but she has a good reason for it.

Dolly Parton has been a country music star since she was a teenager. She’s been able to maintain her level of success for so long because she knows she needs time to be alone to collect her thoughts and meditate. That’s much easier when the rest of the world is asleep.

“Well, I’ve always been an early riser. Sometimes I go to bed real early but even when I don’t, I’m usually up early because I love my mornings,” she told The Hollywood Reporter. “I love it when everything is quiet and all the energy around me, or in the world, is calm, I feel that I have better communication with God in the mornings. I do my best thinking, planning, praying, and getting ready for the day at that time. It’s just a really good time. And once I’ve done my reading, meditation, or whatever, it’s a good time to start cooking.”

That’s the best part of the morning, Parton said. She loves to cook, and more to the point, she loves to eat. She spends 3-7 a.m. alone, mostly in her own thoughts. But that last hour is dedicated to food. Though, she says she has to be careful because it can become a problem fast.

“You’ve got to watch it, but I’ll never give up my rich, high-calorie foods because you got to cook with butter, bacon grease, and a few things like that,” Dolly Parton told THR. “It scares other people to death, but it don’t scare me. I’d rather die happy than be stressed about staying on a strict diet forever.”

Dolly Parton Partners with Duncan Hines on Baking Collection

Her dedication to breakfast is clear in her most recent promotion. Dolly Parton partnered with Duncan Hines to release a line of baking productions inspired by her life.

“I have always loved to cook and, growing up in the South, I especially love that authentic mom and pop kind of cooking,” Parton said of the launch. “I am excited to launch my own line of cake mixes and frostings with Duncan Hines, bringing that sweet, Southern-style baking experience I enjoy to others.”

The collection comes in a bright pink box with Parton’s picture on it and includes cake mix made from Parton’s recipes for Southern-Style Coconut and Southern-Style Banana, and, of course, frosting mix.

The box costs $40 and can only be purchased on the Duncan Hines website. It will be in stores in March.