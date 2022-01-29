Dolly Parton Reveals What She’s Learned About Herself Over the Past Two Years

Nearly two years after the COVID-19 pandemic officially began, country music legend Dolly Parton reflects on how her life has changed in 24 month period.

During an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Dolly Parton spoke about how her on-the-go lifestyle came to a screeching halt right at the start of the worldwide health crisis. “I knew I was a workaholic. And I still do. That was proven again to me because I thought, ‘Well I can’t sit on my a— through this whole thing.’ I’ve got to do stuff.”

Meanwhile, Dolly Parton revealed that she did this by helping the community. “I’ve got to read books to kids at night. I’ve got to write songs about the situation that we’re in. I did it all very carefully and all that [and] I stayed busy. And I wrote a ton of songs, I wrote albums, [and] I continued working. I didn’t want to let it keep me down.”

Dolly Parton also stated that when she wasn’t doing career-driven activities, she managed to catch up on a few things at home. “I did do a lot of cooking, too. Because there were a lot of times I was in the house and couldn’t go to a lot of places. I did a lot of eating, as we all did. And made a lot of Duncan Hines cakes.”

Dolly Parton Talks Potentially Selling Her Music Catalog

As she continued her chat with The Hollywood Reporter, Dolly Parton revealed if she was considering selling her music catalog anytime soon. “After a certain amount of time with all those songs, you can make a good amount of money,” she explained. “If you’re like me and you’ve got a big family, sometimes you know, well, I might sell.”

Dolly Parton also spoke about how musicians can still get writing royalties and credit even after selling their catalogs. “If you see, the company that purchases it doesn’t get the new stuff that you may produce. They wouldn’t in my deal. I would start again and have another publishing company and let that grow and build. That would probably take me on out because this one I’ve had all my life. But you’ve got to think of it as a business deal.”

So far, Dolly Parton admits that she has been inclined to say no about selling her catalogs, but the money would be beneficial for her and her loved ones. “When they talk about that kind of money, I think about my estate, my family, and all that I want to leave for them. That’s why you work. You want to build a legacy, and you work to have money to leave for all the people that you love.”