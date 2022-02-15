Dolly Parton Shares Vintage Photo With Husband on Valentine’s Day

In honor of Valentine’s Day, Dolly Parton is sharing a throwback photo with her husband, Carl Thomas Dean: “Happy Valentine’s Day y’all!”

Let’s wish a happy Valentine’s Day to Dolly Parton and her husband Carl Thomas Dean. Together for 55 years (and counting), the singer is sharing a throwback photo of the couple on social media. In the image, Dean is caught kissing his the country star on the cheek. Parton, dressed in a denim shirt and red lipstick, is smiling from ear to ear.

“Happy Valentine’s Day y’all! Remember to squeeze your loved ones a little tighter today and tell them you love ‘em,” she writes. Parton, 79, is happy to continue spending the majority of her life with her love. Calling their relationship “spicy,” she says that there are certain things she does to keep their love exciting.

“I like to dress up for Carl,” she says. “Every day, I put on some makeup and fix my hair because I think, ‘Well, the whole world, I’m out here and everybody else sees me all dressed up, and I’m not going to just kind of go home and just flop on him.'”

Getting all dressed up gives Dolly Parton more confidence. Adding her signature humor into the interview, she adds, “Nobody wants to make out with a slouch!”

The couple tied the knot on May 30, 1966 after meeting in a Nashville laundromat. The rest is history.

“We’ve been together most of our lives.”

Dolly Parton’s Key To a Lasting Love

Dolly Parton shares her advice for couples who are hoping to spend their entire lives together. She jokingly says it is about balancing time together and time apart.

“I always joke and laugh when people ask me what’s the key to my long marriage and lasting love,” she begins. “I always say ‘Stay gone!’ and there’s a lot of truth to that. I travel a lot, but we really enjoy each other when we’re together and the little things we do.”

Carl Thomas Dean is a bit of an enigma to the public eye. Rarely appearing at his wife’s events, he is much more of an introverted person. However, he is no slouch when helping Parton in the kitchen. The pair consider themselves a team here as well.

“I’m a messy cooker, and he’s good about cleaning up for me and keeping the stuff cleaned up around me,” Parton adds. “But sometimes I don’t want anybody around, so I’ll just say, ‘Why don’t you go to the den, I’ll clean this up later or you can help me later.'”

We are wishing the couple a happy Valentine’s Day.