Dolly Parton Shows Off Her ‘Shine’ in Stunning Photo

For most of us, the thought of Dolly Parton brings a long list of things to mind. However, there are two that stand out above the rest – her immense talent and her impeccable style. It doesn’t matter what era she’s in, Dolly shines. She has an uncanny ability to take whatever is in fashion at the time, combine it with her own style, and create something utterly stunning. She’s been doing it since the fifties.

Earlier today, Dolly Parton took to Instagram to share a stunning throwback photo. However, it may take a moment to realize that it’s a throwback. Somehow, Dolly’s appearance hasn’t changed much in recent years. However, her hair and dress are definitely from the mid-to-late 80s. The shoulder pads on the dress give away the era in which the photo was taken. But, it doesn’t matter if the photo was from 40 years ago or 4 days ago. Parton is an absolute stunner and her fashion sense really shines here.

In the post’s caption, Dolly Parton said, “I think this photo really shows off my shine.” Then she addressed her fans. She asked, “What do y’all think?” Of course, the comments section was full of fans letting Parton know that she was correct. Between the sequins in her dress, the dangly diamond earrings, and the star herself, the photo truly shines.

Dolly Parton Jokes About Her Fashion Sense

Dolly Parton has a great sense of humor. From all the interviews and appearances she’s made, it seems that the icon is always ready with a joke and loves to share her laughter with the world. At the same time, she doesn’t take herself too seriously. Over the years, she’s made several jokes about her appearance.

For instance, people often ask Dolly Parton how she continues to look so young. She’s quick to tell them that it’s not genes, living a healthy life, or drinking from the Fountain of Youth every six months. Instead, she says her secret is “Good lighting, good doctors, and good makeup.” In one interview, Dolly said that people say that she always looks happy. “Oh, that’s just the Botox,” she laughed.

However, one of her most iconic – and funniest – quotes sees Dolly making fun of herself a little. She’s often said, “It costs a lot of money to look this cheap.”

Dolly Stays Busy

Dolly Parton doesn’t just strive to keep a youthful appearance. She also has the work ethic of someone much younger than her. In her mid-seventies, Dolly is still out here doing new things. In fact, she just co-penned a novel with James Patterson and recorded a soundtrack to go with it. Check out the first single, “Big Dreams and Faded Jeans” below.