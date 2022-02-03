Dolly Parton Talks Being Kicked Out of Hotel in New York City

Dolly Parton is sharing with fans her story of being kicked out of a New York City hotel. Here are all of the details.

Dolly Parton has had a long and fascinating career. The country music icon loves sharing crazy stories from her younger days. In a new interview with Yahoo!, Parton talks about her first trip to New York City.

Dolly Parton’s New York Minute

The story begins when the country icon and her friend Judy get lost in the city. A kind stranger offers to help them find their hotel.

“We were both scared though,” she says. “But a guy came up to me and he knew who I was. He said, ‘Are you girls lost?’ I said, ‘Yes, we are.’ We didn’t know how to get back to our hotel. We wound up… is it 52nd Street?”

The hotel locks Parton and her friend out of their room. It turns out that the staff thought Parton and her friend were prostitutes.

“And we did look the part, ‘cause we both were, you know, country and tacky. … And so he took us back to the Americana [Hotel] and sure enough, they had locked us out of our room. They thought we were trash, and because we had one room, they thought we were turning tricks in our room!”

Unfortunately, the hotel does not listen to Dolly Parton’s explanation.

“They had put all of our stuff out in the hall and had locked the door. So, we had to go to the airport, get a cab and go to the airport, and wait for hours till we could get back home. And I thought, ‘I’m never going back to New York again!'”

Dolly Parton’s ‘Rock and Roll Hall of Fame’ Nomination

Dolly Parton is one of this year’s Rock and Roll Hall of Fame nominees! Alongside 16 other artists, the country star is in the running for the honor. It is her first time on the nomination ballot.

Her fellow nominees include Beck, Pat Benatar, Eminem, Duran Duran, A Tribe Called Quest, Kate Bush, Devo, Judas Priest, Eurythmics, Fela Kuti, MC5, New York Dolls, Dionne Warwick, Carly Simon, Rage Against the Machine, and Lionel Richie.

“This year’s ballot recognizes a diverse group of incredible artists, each who has had a profound impact on the sound of youth culture. Their music not only moved generations, but also influenced the sound of countless artists that followed,” John Sykes, Chairman of the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame says.

What are you waiting for? You can vote for Miss Dolly on the Hall of Fame’s website now. Create your fan ballot and help Dolly Parton win the prestigious honor.