Dolly Parton Teases Release of New Song ‘Blue Bonnet Breeze’ From Upcoming Album

Dolly Parton surprised us with a new song today! Well, the promise of one at least. Earlier, the country superstar shared a snippet of the “Blue Bonnet Breeze” tune off of her upcoming album.

In the clip, you’ll hear what sounds like wind chimes making the most beautiful and peaceful sounds. It’ll be interesting to see how well the lyrics fit with the beat. I mean, it already sounds like it’s going to be a hit!

Fans don’t have to wait much longer for this release, since Parton is dropping it this Friday (Feb 11). In the caption, Parton wrote “I have a special surprise for y’all! This Friday, I’m releasing my new song Blue Bonnet Breeze off of my upcoming album #RunRoseRun. I can’t wait to share it with you!”

Listen here:

One user said “Congratulations! Cannot wait to hear it. Thank you for sharing.”

Another fan added how excited they are for the weekend now. “What an amazing suprise, Dolly! The weekend is offically saved.”

So Outsiders, are you ready to jam out to Dolly’s new song? It will be available on all major platforms this Friday at midnight! And her 48th album Run, Rose, Run will be out in the world on March 4.

Dolly Parton is Hosting This Year’s ACM Awards

2022 is a big year for Dolly Parton. Besides the release of her 48th solo record, she’s also hosting the annual 57th American Country Music Awards.

Last week, Parton shared the announcement with her Instagram followers. She’ll also have a few co-hosts to help her out as well. That’s right, our favorite rising country artists Jimmie Allen and Gabby Barrett are thrilled to host this award show with Parton.

In the caption of Parton’s announcement on Instagram, she wrote, “Thrilled to announce that I’ll be hosting the @ACMawards, which for the first time ever will livestream on @PrimeVideo. Don’t miss the two-hour, commercial free show from @AllegiantStadium on Monday, March 7th at 8pm ET / 5pm PT. #ACMawards.”

Check out her excitement in the photo below.

Tune into the ACM Awards on Monday, March 7 at 8/7c. Now that there are three amazing hosts, the show just got better. How could you not want to watch legend Dolly Parton host these awards? They chose the perfect star for this job and I’m clearly not the only one who agrees.

“Perfect choice for a perfect hostess…” one user said.

The official ACM Awards account even added a brief comment to share their excitement. “We’ve been waiting for this! See you in Vegas.”

So what about you Outsiders? Are you ready to watch Dolly Parton host the ACM Awards? Because we sure are.