Dolly Parton Will Appear With God Daughter Miley Cyrus in Super Bowl Commercial

On Sunday (Feb 13), Super Bowl 56 takes place with the Los Angeles Rams and Cincinnati Bengals fighting for the title. And Dolly Parton is appearing in one of the commercials with her goddaughter Miley Cyrus.

This week, many advertising companies have been teasing viewers with their Super Bowl commercials, such as T-Mobile. T-Mobile’s commercial has a quick start with Parton wearing a white shirt under her bedazzled vest while FaceTiming Miley Cyrus. Let’s take a look at a little sneak peek below.

“You’ve got a voice, Miley,” Parton said. “Use it.”

From there, Miley brainstorms several ideas on how to use her voice. While she’s writing things down on her notepad, Miley asked, “What would Dolly do?”

That’s all viewers get for now. In order to find out what Dolly would do, tune into the Super Bowl this Sunday at 6:30 p.m. ET. The game will take place at SoFi stadium in Los Angeles, California and will air on NBC network.

Not only did Parton work hard on this project, but she’s also busy with a few others. That is, the upcoming release of her new album, Run Rose Run and her hosting gig at the ACM Awards on March 7. Surely, it sounds like Parton has a lot on her plate, but she makes keeping herself busy look easy. Now, let’s go into what her album and hosting the American Country Music Award’s will entail.

Dolly Parton Has a Lot of Upcoming Surprises

On February 9, Dolly Parton shared a sneak peek of a new song off her Run Rose Run album. It’s called Blue Bonnet Breeze, which actually released today (February 11).

Earlier today, she celebrated the release of Blue Bonnet Breeze with her Instagram followers. It’s a story about a couple of star-crossed lovers and there’s no better artist to tell it than Parton.

In the caption of the post, Parton wrote, “My new song #BlueBonnetBreeze from #RunRoseRun the album is out now wherever you love to stream your music! Thank you for letting me share this tale about star-crossed lovers with you. Listen now through the link in my story!”

Listen to the beautiful melody here:

Obviously, I’m not the only who thinks it’s beautiful because fans think it’s wonderfully written. For instance, one user wrote, “This song made me shed a tear at the end, beautifully sung & beautifully written.”

“Dolly, your voice is so beautiful!” another fan added.

But the new release and upcoming album aren’t the only things she has in store for us. The 57th annual ACM Awards are right around the corner and she’s ready to be the amazing host we know she’ll be. And two rising country stars, Jimmie Allen and Gabby Barrett are joining in on the onstage fun. So, don’t forget to tune in on March 7.