Dolly Parton’s Best Life Lessons and Words of Advice

World-renowned singer songwriter Dolly Parton turns 76 this week. To celebrate, we want to take a look at some of her famous sayings and witticisms. Because while she may have always had a beautiful singing voice, it’s been her firecracker personality and ongoing humanitarianism that has set her career apart over the years.

Fans of the country icon affectionately named Parton’s little zingers “Dollyisms” in 2009. Thirteen years later, she is still pumping out funny one-liners and bits of advice at her shows on in the media.

Let’s take a peek at some of the pragmatic poetry Dolly Parton has gifted to the world in her long, illustrious life.

Parton on Life and Kindness

“Don’t get so busy making a living that you forget to make a life.”

“Figure out who you are. Then do it on purpose.”

“Life is sweeter when you have an attitude of gratitude!”

“I always just thought if you see somebody without a smile, give ’em yours!”

“When folks ask for my advice on staying positive, I just tell ’em it’s simple! All the healing starts with you. It’s all about YOUR attitude, no matter what life throws at you!”

When folks ask for my advice on staying positive, I just tell 'em it's simple! All the healing starts with you.



“This year my birthday wish is a call for kindness. We can’t just hope for a brighter day, we have to work for a brighter day. Love too often gets buried in a world of hurt and fear.”

Parton on Career, Faith, and Love

“When I’m inspired, I get excited because I can’t wait to see what I’ll come up with next.”

“I do not sit in the seat of judgment… I love people for who they are. We’re all God’s children!”

“I’ll never harden my heart, but I’ve toughened the muscles around it.”

“You never do a whole lot unless you’re brave enough to try.”

Some of Her Most Memorable Song Lyrics

Not all of Dolly’s famous life advice comes packaged up in a tweet, however. Much of her genius shines through in her memorable song lyrics, which still stand the test of time. Here are a few of her best:

“I wish you joy and happiness. But above all of this, I wish you love.” (I Will Always Love You, 1974)

“You could have your choice of men, but I could never love again / He’s the only one for me, Jolene.” (Jolene, 1974)

“Momma moved out / Daddy sold the house / They split up the money and went on their way / And all the king’s horses and all the king’s men / Couldn’t put Mommy and Daddy back together again.” (Starting Over Again, 1980).

What’s your favorite “Dollyism” or song lyric from Parton’s catalogue? Let us know on social media, and happy early birthday Dolly!