Dolly Parton’s Ice Cream Makes Its Grand Return

Dolly Parton’s ice cream flavor collaboration with Jeni’s Splendid Ice Cream is returning for a limited time.

There are not many things I love more than Dolly Parton and some delicious ice cream. Lucky for us, we are able to have both.

The country icon’s special flavor collaboration is returning to Jeni’s Splendid Ice Creams. This is in celebration of Parton’s upcoming record and novel, which fans can purchase in addition to the sweet treat.

Parton’s special flavor is Strawberry Pretzel Pie. Layering strawberry sauce and pretzels into cream cheese flavored ice cream, it is meant to highlight both sides of the beloved artist. Jeni’s Splendid Ice Creams is thrilled to be releasing the limited edition pint once again.

“@dollyparton is the person we all want to be when we grow up,” the company says. “An unstoppable force for good with the power to bring people together—aka a walking, amplified embodiment of what we hope to be as a company. Strawberry Pretzel Pie is our ode to the Queen of Country: sweet and salty, with timeless appeal, deep American roots, and makes you feel good.”

The first release of Strawberry Pretzel Pie sold out in minutes back in April 2021. The company hopes that its return will be just as successful.

Dolly Parton Gives Back

Dolly Parton’s collaboration with Jeni’s Splendid Ice Creams gives back to her own nonprofit. Sales from the pint will also directly go to her Imagination Library, which encourages reading and literacy programs all over the world. Founded in 1995, Parton’s cause has gifted over 172 million books to children in underprivileged areas.

As of December, Dolly Parton's Imagination Library has gifted over 172 million books since inception! #DollysLibrary https://t.co/PIlXvCsZzm pic.twitter.com/0Fw56heVCd — Imagination Library (@dollyslibrary) December 30, 2021

The ice cream brand does not stop there. On its website, fans can purchase a bundle featuring a pint of Strawberry Pretzel Pie, a deluxe edition of her upcoming record “Run, Rose, Run,” and her thrilling new novel by the same name. That sounds like a sweet deal to us.

Her Upcoming Novel

Back in August 2021, Miss Dolly also announced the release of her first novel, Run, Rose, Run. Written with James Patterson, the book is a musical thriller about a complicated woman’s past. But she moves to Nashville with a dream. However, she is haunted by a big secret.

“The source of her heart-wrenching songs is a brutal secret she has done everything to hide,” the press release states. “But the past she has fled is reaching out to control her future—even if it means destroying everything she has worked for.”

At 75 years old, Dolly Parton is also showing no signs of slowing down. Is there anything the country star cannot do?

