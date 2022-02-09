A drunken Florida man impersonating Mick Jagger was arrested after starting several fights and trying to walk onstage during a performance.

On Monday, Eugene Bingham got kicked out of a bar in Naples, Florida three times. He picked several fights, and as mentioned, he attempted to interrupt a band’s set. He then went to another bar where he again started trouble. After receiving a call about a man “yelling at people claiming he is Mick Jagger,” the police arrived on the scene. Bingham attacked an officer, but got knocked down.

According to police, he shouted “don’t f—k with me, leave me the f—k alone,” before throwing up in their car. The dashboard camera in the police car was broken at the time of the arrest. Bingham’s charges include disorderly intoxication and battery on an officer. He was not booked into jail for medical reasons.

Actor Remembers Unusual Encounter with Mick Jagger

However, actor David Boreanaz shared a story that highlights The Rolling Stones frontman’s own wild side. The SEAL Team star recalled wanting to shake the rock star’s hand, but he got more than he bargained for.

“I remember being at a big party after an awards ceremony, tons people there and celebrities,” Boreanaz said on The Late Late Show with James Corden. “Nobody really knows how to talk to each other at these events. I was making my way through, and I saw Mick Jagger corner left in a booth with his crew. So I’m figuring, I’m going to have a ‘Mick Jagger, how are you’ good moment.”

“So as I’m approaching him, I get about three feet and he just does this whole ‘Rawwrrrrr!’ and I’m like ‘whoa!” he continued. “Mick Jagger was like growling at me. I caught eyes and he looked at me and was just like ‘rawrrr’ and I was like ‘okay, I’m not coming towards your den, I’m passing.’ That was Mick Jagger, you just kind of keep rolling.”

As a result, host James Corden quipped that the SEAL Team star should have “doubled down,” joking that Boreanaz growl back at Jagger then launch fully into “cat play.”

Boreanaz laughed, but the interaction made him lose his nerve. After all, how do you start a conversation with someone who snarled when you approached them?

“It’s weird,” the SEAL Team actor said. “He’s growling at you out of nowhere.” The host added that he perhaps didn’t “consider him to be a satisfied man.” Of course, this sent Boreanaz into a fit of laughter.

So while Mick Jagger wasn’t brawling in a Florida bar, he did once growl at David Boreanaz, a truly wild story.