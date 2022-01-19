Dustin Lynch Announces Release Date for 5th Studio Album, ‘Blue in the Sky’

Dustin Lynch has announced the release of his fifth studio album!

Dustin’s Thinking ‘Bout You single with MacKenzie Porter continues to rise on the country charts. Recently, the song celebrated going No. 1 for six consecutive weeks. Originally, Lynch co-wrote this song with Andy Albert, Hunter Phelps, and Will Weatherly. After some time, he wanted to look for a female vocalist to sing alongside him. And it didn’t take long for him to find Canadian singer MacKenzie Porter. Since then, the song has been climbing to the top.

Earlier today, Dustin Lynch appeared on ABC’s Good Morning America to announce this new project. It will be released on February 11 through his label, Broken Bow Records. During the interview, Lynch expressed his excitement for the album that he worked so hard on.

“This has been a fun secret to keep! Get ready for a collection of songs that are going to make you feel good and want to mix a drink and party with your friends,” Lynch said. “I’m excited for everyone to hear BLUE IN THE SKY.”

What Dustin Lynch’s Blue in the Sky Album Will Include

Firstly, Dustin Lynch’s album will include 12 tracks with five of them written by him. The album has something for everyone, such as party tunes, happy music, and even some heartbreak. There will also be some collaborations with other rising country stars like Riley Green, Chris Lane, and MacKenzie Porter. With the success of Thinking ‘Bout You, Dustin Lynch just had to include it.

You can check out the most recent clip below.

In the caption of the post, the Good Girl artist said, “New Album ‘Blue In The Sky” out Feb 11. Not Every Cowboy.”

Blue in the Sky is available for fans to pre-save now. And it’ll be in your music library in three short weeks!

The Blue in the Sky Tracklist

Also, take a look at the tracklist here.

Party Mode Thinking ‘Bout You (feat. MacKenzie Porter) Stars Like Confetti Somethin’ That Makes You Smile Break It On A Beach Tequila On A Boat (feat. Chris Lane) Tennessee Trouble Summer Never Ended Back Road TN Huntin’ Land (feat. Riley Green) Pasadena Not Every Cowboy

Zach Crowell produced all 12 of these songs. Dustin Lynch fans are going to want to get ready for this one.