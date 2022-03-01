Elle King and Ashley McBryde Team Up To Play ‘Long Haired Country Boy’ at the Ryman

Elle King and Ashley McBryde are one dynamic duo. Watch the singers cover “Long Haired Country Boy” at the Ryman.

Fans are gushing over Elle King’s concert at The Ryman Auditorium last night. Singing songs from her own catalog as well as some classic covers, the artist brought out some special guests to join her onstage. One of these guests was Ashley McBryde.

Fans were pleasantly surprised when King invites McBryde up to the stage. While many surprise collaborations are planned, this one definitely seemed spontaneous. King herself says that it is not staged.

“Come on out,” King says to the singer. “I just haven’t seen you in so long and I heard you were here. You know this song…You look good, girl.”

King then addresses the audience.

“I’ll tell you what, she’s can help me sing this. She didn’t know about this.”

Together, the talented artists perform “Long Haired Country Boy” by the Charlie Daniels Band. Originally released in 1974, it is definitely an oldie but a goodie. It is pretty impressive to see Ashley McBryde shift gears from concert-goer to performer, all in two minutes flat. While it’s not rehearsed, the cover is fun to watch.

Check out the clip below.

Elle King and More Special Guests

The singer’s set at the Ryman is full of surprise guests from the country scene. King’s crossover appeal as a soulful singer-songwriter is clear as she introduces each of her friends up on stage.

To fans’ delight, country superstar Miranda Lambert also appeared. The blonde duo sang their duet “Drunk and I Don’t Wanna Go Home.” The smash hit song is also the name of her most recent tour.

Then, the singer debuted a new song with Dierks Bentley. It is called “Worth a Shot,” and it is definitely worth a listen. Listen to the track below.

The Singer is Thankful

Performing at the Ryman Auditorium is a true honor. Elle King is thankful for the opportunity, and is sharing all of her emotions on Instagram. In her latest post, she calls the venue “this true church of music.”

“I am proud to say that it was my show, but it felt like all of ours. The Brethren and I took a moment and started off our night with gratitude and I remember saying ‘Let’s just enjoy this one’ and to say we did that would be an understatement. This was more than just a show. It was a celebration of music, friendship, love, being together again. I am honored and feel TRULY blessed to have such incredible people that I get to call my friends. I am humbled and in complete awe from tonight.”