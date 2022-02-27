Elton John Blasts Vladimir Putin as ‘Appalling’ at New York Concert

It appears that Sir Elton John is joining the list of celebrities showing their support for Ukraine. Following Russia’s invasion of the country Wednesday, several political and public figures spoke out about the move and slammed Russian leader Vladimir Putin for his actions. Elton John additionally called out Putin during his New York concert.

During a moment of the concert, the “Tiny Dancer” singer addressed the audience and asked if he could take a minute to dedicate a song to Ukraine. He then proceeded to sing “Don’t Let the Sun Go Down on Me.”

Further, sharing some frustration, John says, “some people are appalling aren’t they, absolutely appalling. There is no justification for this. Little b*****, I hate him, here we go.”

According to Berkshire Live, however, this is not the first time the royal singer had frustrations with the Russian leader.

Back in 2015, Elton John wrote a letter to Putin following an interview he did in Financial Times. Putin spoke about traditionalism as a core value. This deeply upset John, who went on to address the following:

“Dear President Putin, I was deeply upset when I read your recent interview in the Financial Times. I strongly disagree with your view that pursuing policies that embrace multicultural and sexual diversity are obsolete in our societies. I find duplicity in your comment that you want LGBT people to ‘be happy’ and that ‘we have no problem in that’.”

President Biden Says Vladimir Putin Will See Consequences for His War

While many celebrities addressed the situation in Ukraine, President Joe Biden assured American people that we would not involve ourselves in Putin’s war.

“This is a dangerous moment for all of Europe, for the freedom around the world. Putin has committed an assault on the very principles that uphold the global peace. But now, the entire world sees clearly what Putin and his Kremlin allies are really all about.”

He also added: “Our forces are not, and will not, be engaged in the conflict with Russia in Ukraine. Putin is the aggressor. Putin chose this war. And now he and his country will bear the consequences.”

As tension built for weeks between the two nations, things came to a boiling point Wednesday when Russian forces invaded Kyiv, the capital city of Ukraine. Now, borders are left jammed as people are trying to flee amid a full-scale attack. Bordering countries which are a part of NATO are attempting to help those escaping.

President Biden said the United States will defend all NATO countries and territories.

“The US will defend every inch of NATO territory with the full force of American power … there is no doubt that the US and every NATO ally will meet our Article 5 commitments, which says an attack on one is an attack on all.”