Elton John Farewell Tour Bypassing Canada Over ‘COVID-19 Restrictions’

Sad news for Elton John fans in Canada. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, the musical icon’s farewell tour is canceling dates in the country.

This is likely due to the limited seating capacities at venues located in both Ontario and Quebec. In an effort to control rising coronavirus cases, venues are only seating 50% of their usual capacities. This is likely one main reason why the tour is skipping over these appearances.

So far, the “Farewell Yellow Brick Road” tour is canceling two shows on March 9 and 10 at Montreal’s Bell Centre. Two shows at Toronto’s Scotiabank Arena on March 12 and 13 are also called off. John’s performances on September 7 at Toronto Rogers Centre and October 21 at Vancouver’s BC Place are still happening, however. Fans are hoping that these fall dates remain on the schedule.

“It is with great regret that this show been cancelled due to current COVID-19 restrictions,” a notice on Elton John’s website reads. Ticket buyers will receive refunds for these canceled dates.

As of right now, no further dates appear to be canceled or rescheduled.

“Farewell” Tour Delays

Fans are upset to see more tour delays from the “Rocket Man” singer. Elton John’s farewell tour was announced all the way back in 2018. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, performances scheduled for 2020 and 2021 were canceled.

Finally, the musician’s team issued the new list of tour dates for 2022. Unfortunately, certain dates of the tour have already been postponed. John’s appearances in Dallas, Texas were canceled due to testing positive for the virus.

“It is with great regret that the ‘Farewell Yellow Brick Road’ tour dates in Dallas set for Tuesday, January 25 and Wednesday, January 26 must be postponed due to Elton recently testing positive for COVID-19,” the statement reads.

“Fortunately, Elton is fully vaccinated and boosted, and is experiencing only mild symptoms. Fans should hold on to their tickets as they will be honoured at the rescheduled dates to be announced soon. Elton and the ‘Farewell Yellow Brick Road’ tour look forward to returning to the stage shortly.”

Fans are happy that the musician made a full recovery. Hopefully, the end of delays is near for the special farewell tour.