Eric Church Announces ‘One Hell of a Night’ Concert With Morgan Wallen, Ernest in Minneapolis

If this Eric Church concert news doesn’t brighten your mood, then I’m not sure what does. The Chief has just announced his One Hell of a Night concert with fellow country stars Morgan Wallen and Ernest in Minneapolis.

This event will mark his second headlining stadium show. The official date of the concert is scheduled for Saturday, June 11, 2022, at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis. We already know that Church puts on fantastic shows for his fans. But his two guest stars, Morgan Wallen and Ernest will take it to the next level.

While this announcement is soaring along on social media, Church is on his way to becoming even more successful. Further, his debut album, Heart on Fire is continuously climbing to the Top 10 at country radio.

Now, let’s take a look at Church’s most recent announcement via Instagram.

Eric Church Announces Concert With Morgan Wallen and Ernest

Earlier today (March 2), Eric Church shared the news on his social media. And it didn’t take long for his fans to flood the comments with excitement. In the post’s caption, Church wrote, “Looking forward to this one, @morganwallen! Making our way to Minneapolis along with @ernest on June 11. Tickets on sale March 11 at 10am CT at ericchurch.com.”

Tickets for the show at U.S. Bank Stadium will be available for purchase on Friday, March 11 at 10 a.m. CT. But if you are a member of the Church Choir, there’s early access to tickets this Friday, March 4. Folks can buy them here.

Apparently, Church Choir members will be provided with an exclusive opportunity at the show- a pre-show tailgate at the stadium. In order to get access, folks must add the “Church Choir Pre-Show Tailgate” during the pre-sale. The tailgate offers everything from food trucks, drinks, a remarkable gift, a few tailgate games, giveaways, and much more.

Also, members and the general public will be able to step foot into a pop-up store where “These Boots” by Lucchese will be available for purchase. “These Boots” is the “Springsteen” singer’s exclusive boot line.

Obviously, Eric Church is bringing a lot of excitement to us this year. Are you ready Outsiders?

March:

4: Orlando, Fl. | Amway Center

5: Tampa, Fl. | Amalie Arena

11: Chicago, Il. | United Center

12: St. Louis, MO. | Enterprise Center

18: Green Bay, WI. | Resch Center

19: Green Bay, WI. | Resch Center

25: Birmingham, Al. | Legacy Arena at the BJCC

26: Little Rock, AR. | Simmons Bank Arena

In order to see the rest of the tour dates, visit his website here.