Eric Church Forgets the Lyrics To ‘Hell on the Heart’ During Epic Acoustic Medley of His Hits

Even Eric Church forgets his own lyrics sometimes!

During a recent concert in Louisville, Kentucky, The Chief performed one of his famous “Mistress Named Music” medleys. This time, he performed his own songs instead of classic country or rock covers. He concluded his full band performance of “Through My Ray Bans” before busting out his acoustic guitar for an intimate medley.

The encore began with “Sinners Like Me” which transitioned into “Carolina”. It wasn’t until he reached “Hell on the Heart” from his Carolina record that he had a flub.

When he hit the second line, he admitted, “I don’t know that one that well.” He joked, “That is when your spirit is very strong but the flesh is weak, right there.”

Although he doesn’t make mistakes often, his catalog and repertoire are quite large and it’s impossible to remember every single lyric. It’s even more unusual that he can have an encore of six songs for an acoustic medley with a new one every show. He concluded his medley with his 2011 release of “Those I’ve Loved,” and “Love Your Love the Most.”

Watch the video of the performance, below.

Eric Church

Eric Church has been crushing his Gather Again Tour. In just four shows, he made almost $7 million in ticket sales, not including merchandise or concessions! The tour was originally launched in September 2021. For 2022, he performed in four stops in January as the shows only take place on Fridays and Saturdays.

They played Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln, Nebraska on January 7. This was followed by the Denny Sanford Premier Center in Sioux Falls, South Dakota on January 8. Additionally, he performed at the Van Andel Arena in Grand Rapids, Michigan on Jan. 21. Finally, this was followed by the Little Caesars Arena in Detroit show on January 22.

His Detroit, Michigan show ended up being the largest of his four January concerts. 17,000 tickets were sold which totaled $1.993 million earned. So far, each show has earned over $1 million and sold 11,000 tickets. Quite impressive for any musician! The tour will go through May in the United States before touring into Canada in June.

Meat Loaf Tribute

Eric Church paid tribute to the late rocker Meat Loaf. During his recent show in Detroit, Michigan, he busted out a classic.

Church and his band performed a rendition of Meat Loaf’s 1993 hit “I’d Do Anything for Love (But I Won’t Do That).”

The entire sold out crowd of 16,000 fans sang along. At the end of the performance, Eric Church gestured upward towards heaven, remembering Meat Loaf.