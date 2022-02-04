Eric Church’s Gather Again Tour Starts 2022 With Nearly $7M in Ticket Sales

As the Gather Again Tour keeps on rollin’ into 2022, country superstar Eric Church has already earned nearly $7 million in ticket sales in only four shows. That’s more than 50,000 tickets sold for one of country music’s most popular acts, according to a Billboard report.

Eric Church and his band began the tour in September 2021. As it pressed on in the new year, they made four stops in the Midwest in January. The band has stuck to a strict Friday and Saturday shows only policy. They played Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln, Nebraska on Jan. 7. Next up was the Denny Sanford Premier Center in Sioux Falls, South Dakota on Jan. 8. Church then performed at the Van Andel Arena in Grand Rapids, Michigan on Jan. 21. Finally, the next night on Jan. 22, the musician played Little Caesars Arena in Detroit.

The Detroit concert was the largest of the four January concerts with 17,000 tickets sold for a gross $1.993 million. Each show sold a minimum of 11,000 tickets and pulled in at least $1 million. The Gather Again Tour will pick back up where it left off this weekend. Eric Church will play Louisville, Kentucky and then Indianapolis, Indiana before continuing the US leg of the tour through May. In June, the band will head north to Canada.

Like almost every other artist, the Covid-19 pandemic brought a halt to Church’s plans to tour. His fans have flocked to see him perform since he hit the road once again in September. The tour brought in $35.6 million over 23 shows between Sept. 17 and Dec. 4. That brings the tour total to 383,000 tickets sold and $42.3 million. Billboard also noted that his career figures are just under 4 million tickets sold and almost $250 million in 379 concerts played.

Eric Church Pays Tribute To Meat Loaf While In Detroit

As mentioned, Eric Church performed in Detroit two weekends ago. The show followed the sad news that legendary singer Meat Loaf passed away at the age of 74. As his way of paying respects to the famous musician, Church played a cover of the singer’s most popular hit.

As the Detroit show neared its end, Eric Church had a surprise in store for the crowd. He and his band broke out a familiar song when they played Meat Loaf’s “I’d Do Anything for Love (But I Won’t Do That).” Additionally, the Michigan crowd of 17,000 joined Church as the whole stadium sang along to the famous song.

Lovely Meat Loaf tribute last night from @ericchurch. pic.twitter.com/7kTVUe2DMY — Courtney Hoekstra (@cshillz) January 23, 2022

The tribute to Meat Loaf was fitting, and not just because Church performed one of Meat Loaf’s most famous tracks. Meat Loaf was born and raised in Texas, but actually began his recording career in Detroit. In the early 1970s, he signed a recording deal with Motown’s Rare Earth Records, which was based in the Motor City.