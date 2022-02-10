Eric Church, Morgan Wallen, Tim McGraw Among Headliners of 2022 Faster Horses Festival

Multiple country singers are heading to Michigan this summer for the Faster Horses Music Festival. Furthermore, you will see performances from Eric Church, Morgan Wallen, Tim McGraw, and more July 22-24, 2022.

Several other performers are up-and-coming artists making some of their debuts at the festival. They include the following:

Brothers Osborne

Lauren Alaina

Jordan Davis

Larry Fleet

Chris Janson

Ashley McBryde

Jake Owen

Caitlyn Smith

Cole Swindell

Michael Ray

Jameson Rodgers

Runaway June

Morgan Wade

DeeJay Silver

Following that lineup, the music festival decided to welcome a few newcomers to the grounds. With that said, they added several rising country stars who all mostly got their start from TikTok. At the festival, they will perform on the Next From Nashville stage. You will find the following artists below.

Cooper Alan

Priscilla Block

Tyler Braden

Ben Burgess

Dillon Carmichael

Ashley Cooke

Jackson Dean

Ray Fulcher

Angie K

Tiera Kennedy

King Calaway

Alana Springsteen

Robyn Ottolini

Restless Road

This three-day festival is located in Brooklyn, Michigan. Passes for the event will be available to the public on Friday, March 11 at 10 a.m. ET. Festival-goers can purchase their tickets here.

What Else Fans Can Expect to See at the Festival

The Faster Horses Festival continues to hold its “country music festival tradition” mantra. So, fans can expect to see many of the same and different activities this year.

Every year, fans return to the festival grounds to experience live country music from their favorite artists. In the past, the Faster Horses Festival was named “Festival of the Year” at the ACM Awards. And it has become one of the most fun shows around.

The Turnout For the Faster Horses Festival in 2021

While the Faster Horses Festival is filled with amusing activities for friends and family to enjoy, it wasn’t all fun and games for some attendees last year.

It seems that 2021 was a rocky year for the Faster Horses Festival. Last year, four attendees passed away on the festival grounds. First responders reportedly found a woman’s body on the grounds the morning of Saturday, July 17. Three other concert-goers also passed away in their travel trailer.

In a statement, a concert rep. reported at the time, “We will continue to stay in close contact with The Lenawee County Sheriff and all other Law enforcement agencies, and follow their lead regarding any and all information as it is officially confirmed. Our hearts are broken for the families, friends, and loved ones.”

So while it’s important to have fun, it’s also best to stay safe out there. There are no further updates regarding this country music festival right now. However, stay tuned for more details in the next few months.