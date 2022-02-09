Eric Church To Play Milwaukee Stadium Concert With Parker McCollum and Brothers Osborne

Eric Church is officially heading to Milwaukee to play a concert at the American Family stadium soon. Country stars Parker McCollum and the Brothers Osborne band will be joining him.

On Tuesday night, Church shared a picture of the stadium with his Twitter followers. The “Drink in My Hand” singer only needed to caption the photo with one word, “Tomorrow,” to get fans excited. Because most of us already know what that means. It’s going to be one helluva show.

According to the Church Choir website, the show will take place in Milwaukee on May 28, 2022. Furthermore, Church, McCollum, and Brothers Osborne will be traveling to Milwaukee for Memorial Day Weekend to celebrate at American Family Field.

Tickets will be open to the public on February 18. However, you can buy them as early as February 11 if you’re a member of his fan club. When the time comes, you can purchase tickets right here.

What the Milwaukee Memorial Day Concert Will Include

Not only will fans receive smashing performances by three of country music’s biggest stars, but they will also experience some other excitement at the concert. According to the official Eric Church site, the concert is set to feature an exclusive pre-show party. This is going to be located at a restaurant inside of the stadium. Fans will get early entry, free food and drink tickets, gifts, participate in giveaways, and so much more.

Eric Church fans might even get a special appearance from the star himself. And the opening acts just might show up with him. So if you don’t have any plans for Memorial Day weekend yet, this is the place to be.

Eric Church Forgets Lyrics on Stage, Handles It Like a True Showman

While performing at an arena in Kentucky, Eric Church recently forgot some lyrics during a six song encore. The audience was rockin’ out with the country star all night and he began an acoustic medley with his band.

Unfortunately, once they got to the song, “Carolina to Hell on the Heart”, Church forgot some of the lyrics. He confessed to the crowd and they completely understood. Being the veteran he is, Church handled the moment like a true champ though. Check it out below:

At the end of the day, no one is perfect. Not even the Chief of country music. Even though we’d argue that Church is about as close to being the perfect country music star one could ever ask for.