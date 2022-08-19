Eric Church Releases ‘&’ Album At Long Last

Eric Church finally delivers the third installment of his triple album Heart & Soul. He released Heart and Soul in 2021, but the & installment was only available to his fan club members, Church Choir. The newest volume includes his hit “Doing Life With Me” that is currently burning up country radio. Check out the announcement from Eric Church below.

We're excited to share that the '&' album of the Heart & Soul triple album, previously available only to Church Choir members, is now available to everyone! Stream it or buy your CD/vinyl here: https://t.co/mCiNId5Mmq pic.twitter.com/DRzIqWQCyr — Eric Church (@ericchurch) August 19, 2022

The album contains six tracks. It opens with “Through My Ray-Bans” before arriving at the single, “Doing Life With Me.” It also includes tracks titled “Do Side,” “Kiss Her Goodbye,” “Mad Man” and “Lone Wolf.”

The ambitious triple album project is Eric Church’s first album since 2018’s Desperate Man. Heart included the singles “Stick That in Your Country Song” and “Heart on Fire.” The former was nominated for Best Country Solo Performance at the Grammys. Soul included “Hell of a View.” Both of those albums were released in April of 2021. It took over a year for the general public to get the full package, but it’s finally here.

Eric Church also contributed to the new John Anderson tribute album. He did a version of “Mississippi Moon” for the collection, which also features cover versions by Tyler Childers, Luke Combs, Sturgill Simpson, Ashley McBryde and more. The album is produced by Dan Auerbach of The Black Keys and David Ferguson. The duo also produced John Anderson’s 2020 album Years. The impressive collection also includes a track from the late John Prine. His version of “1959” is the album opener.

A Big Year on the Road for Eric Church

Eric Church shared some tough news with fans recently about his live show. Joanna Cotten, who has been a longtime fixture of his band, announced that she is parting ways with the band. For a decade, she lent a powerful voice to his collection of musicians, and it certainly won’t be the same without her.

But Eric Church marches on. His next stop is at Lake Tahoe Outdoor Arena at Harvey’s on August 27. He also performs at the Nevada venue on August 28. He’ll then have three really unique dates down in Texas. He has a pair of dates at Whitewater Amphitheater in New Braunfels on September 1 & 2. The free concerts are for the fans that had tickets to see him at the San Antonio show he canceled earlier this year so that he could watch the Final Four. After that, he’ll open for one of his heroes. Robert Earl Keen headlines the show at the legendary Floore’s in Helotes on September 3. Check out all of his tour dates and get ticket information at his website.