Eric Church Sends Message to Morgan Wallen After Sharing Stage Together

Country superstar Eric Church recently sent a nice message to Morgan Wallen via Twitter. After a magical performance together, Church admitted that he wants to do it again someday.

Earlier today, the “Springsteen” singer posted an incredible photo of the two country artists jamming out. Above the photo shows a brief caption asking Wallen if he wants to perform together again soon. In the post’s caption, Church wrote, “Hey @MorganWallen, this was a good time. We should do it again soon.”

Hey @MorganWallen, this was a good time. We should do it again soon. pic.twitter.com/QjsvBciE9J — Eric Church (@ericchurch) March 1, 2022

In addition to the post, several folks commented on their powerful performance. Some even mentioned that they were there for that specific one. For example, one user wrote, “I was lucky enough to be there for that… reunite at MSG on 5-20?!?!”

“Great show and great suprise. We were right up front that night in Philly. It was amazing!!!!” another fan added.

So Outsiders, would you purchase tickets to catch Eric Church and Morgan Wallen live in concert? If so, fans can buy tickets for the following tour dates. Click here for tickets to the Dangerous tour. Then, head on over to Church’s website for tickets to his upcoming tour.

Morgan Wallen Admitted That Eric Church is His Country Music Hero

On February 12 (2021), Morgan Wallen revealed that Eric Church is his “country music hero.” Further, the Chief has been a huge influence on Wallen’s success.

In a recent interview with Country Countdown USA, the “Sand in My Boots” singer revealed that Church has been a person he’s looked up to for a while. First, they talked about the first few dates of his Dangerous tour getting canceled. Then, they talked about how “Sand in My Boots” came to be.

Following that, the podcast how asked him a few questions about the Chief. “Of course, we got to talk about Eric,” the interviewer said. “It sounds like you guys are going to be buddies.”

Shortly after, Wallen revealed how they met and started hanging out together. “I don’t know exactly when it was that we started hanging out,” he said. “We went on a golf trip together and ended up fishing. But we started hanging out then. We just became buddies. I guess we kind of have a similar attitude or whatever it is.”

Afterward, Wallen admitted that Church inspired him to sing country music. “I know that he doesn’t really publicly come out and have a lot of buddies,” Wallen added. “He’s always been my ‘country music hero’ and one of the main reasons that I sing country music. When I first started getting heavily into country music, his songwriting and the way he painted the pictures made me want to do the same.”

Hopefully, we see more duets between these two popular artists soon. In the meantime, go stream “Quittin’ Time” on Wallen’s Dangerous album.