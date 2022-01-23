Eric Church Pays Tribute To Meat Loaf With Cover Of ‘I’d Do Anything for Love (But I Won’t Do That)’

On Saturday night, country superstar Eric Church paid tribute to Meat Loaf after he passed away by performing his hit song “I’d Do Anything for Love (But I Won’t Do That)” in concert.

Church played a show for a packed crowd at Little Caesars Arena in Detroit last night. The “Springsteen” singer and his band are currently making their way across the US on his Gather Again Tour. Following the recent news of Meat Loaf’s death, the country musician had something special in store for the crowd.

Towards the end of Eric Church’s performance in Detroit, his band broke out a familiar song. They performed a rendition of Meat Loaf’s 1993 hit “I’d Do Anything for Love (But I Won’t Do That).” In addition, the Detroit crowd of 16,000 joined in and sang along. As the performance came to an end, Eric Church gestured upward towards heaven, remembering Meat Loaf.

Lovely Meat Loaf tribute last night from @ericchurch. pic.twitter.com/7kTVUe2DMY — Courtney Hoekstra (@cshillz) January 23, 2022

Eric Church’s tribute to Meat Loaf is more than appropriate, considering his recording career began in Detroit. While working on a production of the musical Hair in the early 1970s, Motown’s Rare Earth Records signed him to a deal. The record label released two unsuccessful albums, but following his wildly popular Bat Out of Hell album, they re-released them in the late ’70s.

“I’d Do Anything for Love (But I Won’t Do That)” became Meat Loaf’s only Billboard Hot 100 No. 1 of his career. The lead single is off his sixth album, Bat Out of Hell II: Back Into Hell.

Meat Loaf Reportedly ‘Seriously Ill’ With Covid Days Before Death

According to a recent TMZ report, Meat Loaf contracted Covid-19 and became “seriously ill” in the days before his Jan. 20th death. Sources told the outlet that he had plans to attend a business dinner to discuss a show based on his hit song “I’d Do Anything For Love,” but he became too sick to attend and had to cancel. The source also shared that his health quickly declined after that before he eventually passed away.

An official statement on Meat Loaf’s Facebook account revealed the singer’s death to his fans. It shared that his family appreciates all of the love and support during this difficult time as they mourn the loss of their loved one.

“Our hearts are broken to announce that the incomparable Meat Loaf passed away tonight surrounded by his wife Deborah, daughters Pearl and Amanda, and close friends,” the statement read. “His amazing career spanned 6 decades that saw him sell over 100 Million albums worldwide and star in over 65 movies, including Fight Club, Focus, Rocky Horror Picture Show, and Wayne’s World.”

“Bat Out of Hell remains one of the top 10 selling albums of all time. We know how much he meant to so many of you. And we truly appreciate all of the love and support as we move through this time of grief in losing such an inspiring artist and beautiful man. We thank you for your understanding of our need for privacy at this time. From his heart to your souls…don’t ever stop rocking!” the statement concluded.