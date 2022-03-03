eric-clapton-cancels-all-russian-concerts-amid-ukraine-invasion

Eric Clapton has officially canceled three of his concerts that were supposed to take place in Moscow and St. Petersburg in June. The singer is joining many other artists in calling off shows in Russia following the country’s invasion of Ukraine.

A recent report from TMZ slated several artists who still had future shows scheduled in Russia, including Clapton. However, a representative for the singer revealed to the outlet that Clapton’s team has canceled the shows planned in Russia. Originally, Clapton was set to play one show in St Petersburg and two in Moscow, but the representative shared that its “highly unlikely that [the concerts] will be reinstated at any time.”

Russia’s invasion on Ukraine has garnered criticism from several touring musicians and many other areas of business. Plenty of other musicians have canceled their shows in Russia, including Green Day, Franz Ferdinand, AJR, Nick Cave, Louis Tomlinson, and more. Clapton has yet to make an official comment himself on the cancellations.

Eric Clapton Cancels, Joins Several Other Artists

The list of artists canceling appearances in the Putin-run nation will certainly continue to grow. Live Nation Entertainment, one of the largest companies in the concert industry, recently announced they will cease all business activities in Russia. “Live Nation joins the world in strongly condemning Russia’s invasion of Ukraine,” a statement from the company says. “We will not promote shows in Russia, and we will not do business with Russia. We’re in the process of reviewing our vendors so we can cease work with any and all Russian-based suppliers.”

Several other corporations and companies have made similar announcements in the last week. Universal Music Group, another entertainment company, issued a statement on social media expressing their support for Ukraine. “We stand with our partners who are on the ground delivering urgent humanitarian aid to Ukraine refugees,” the Instagram post reads.“The situation in Ukraine affects millions of innocent civilians with urgent humanitarian needs – from food and water to shelter and clothing. UMG and our employees are proud to support organizations providing assistance to refugees in need.”

Several Companies Cease Business in Russia, Including Live Nation and Apple

Other companies outside of entertainment, including Apple, have also taken steps to show support for Ukraine. The tech giant recently paused all sales in Russia and blocked access to Apple Pay in the country. Additionally, the company blocked the ability to download Russian News apps outside of the country. A spokesperson also revealed to ZDNet that Apple disabled traffic and live incidents within Apple Maps in Ukraine. The move was made as “a safety and precautionary measure for Ukrainian citizens,” the spokesperson said.

“We are deeply concerned about the Russian invasion of Ukraine and stand with all of the people who are suffering as a result of the violence,” they continued. “We are supporting humanitarian efforts, providing aid for the unfolding refugee crisis, and doing all we can to support our teams in the region. [We] Will continue to evaluate the situation and are in communication with relevant governments on the actions we are taking. We join all those around the world who are calling for peace.”